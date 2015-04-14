5 ultra stylish purple bedrooms

Associated with wealth and luxury, and considered to possess calming qualities, purple is a colour that can really make sense in a bedroom. Though for some, purple is the lavender tones reminiscent of Grandma's house, or a particularly feminine shade not meant for a 'masculine' bedroom, it is actually full of potential and is an extremely flexible and adaptable colour. As with all colours you might choose for your bedroom, it is better to introduce purple as an accent, or paint one feature wall in purple, particularly if you're using bolder shades. By introducing hints of the colour through soft furnishings, detailing and smaller decorations, the colour scheme doesn't become overwhelming, and the overall impression is elegant and uplifting. We've compiled a collection of the best examples of how to use purple in your bedroom, to inspire you to try the colour yourself…
Bold purple shades are a great way to bring vibrancy into a bedroom and make a real statement. Combined with a sober palette of grey and white, the purple accents stand out and allow for maximum visual impact. Think about introducing amethystine shades in the form of a silky bedspread and comfy cushions, as in this example.
If you want to bring a feeling of calm and serenity to your bedroom, mauve and soft damsen can help you do just that. Whether you decide to welcome it in to your bedroom through soft furnishings, by painting the walls, or even just with hints of it in your favourite wall-art, it can instantly alter the ambience in the room.
To go all out and create a truly luxurious bedroom, a deep, rich purple is the best colour you can pick. Introduce some modern floral or abstract prints into the equation, and you're on your way to a room fit for royalty. The colour purple has long been associated with the monarchy, and with wealth and luxury, so it makes sense that this is the ideal shade for creating a regal and high-end look in your own home. Again, balance out dark colours with neutral tones, and consider using metallics as a highlighter, as has been done here.
As you probably already know, colour can have a huge impact on your mood. The colour of your bedroom should put you in the right mood to switch off at night, and to face the day every morning. It should be uplifting and refreshing, and this is usually achieved by lighter shades that blend in rather than jumping out at you. A combination of cream and silvery purple, with a few darker hints dressing the window and covering the bed, give this room a balanced and stylish appearance.
If you prefer your colours to come in more of a shout than a whisper, and want to reflect your own creative and bold personality, take a look at this example. By mixing shiny purple fabrics with industrial style interiors, and a very interesting multi-shade wall instillation, this bedroom captures an edginess which is super modern and fresh. It just goes to show that purple certainly doesn't have to mean dated lavender décor. In fact, purple is very much having it's moment now!
