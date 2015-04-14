5 ultra stylish purple bedrooms

If you prefer your colours to come in more of a shout than a whisper, and want to reflect your own creative and bold personality, take a look at this example. By mixing shiny purple fabrics with industrial style interiors, and a very interesting multi-shade wall instillation, this bedroom captures an edginess which is super modern and fresh. It just goes to show that purple certainly doesn't have to mean dated lavender décor. In fact, purple is very much having it's moment now!

