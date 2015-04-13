Refurbished apartment, SW London

This South West London apartment has undergone somewhat of a makeover, with a full interior refurbishment bringing it up to modern standards, and a stunning extension adding precious extra space. Thanks to S&Y Architects, the apartment is a fresh and stylish home with a well thought-out layout, perfect for both quiet relaxation and entertaining. Looking at the exterior, the first thing we notice is the subtle and considered integration of a glass and brick extension which opens on to decking. The association of the contrasting materials makes for a modern design which respects the original house but embraces contemporary style and innovation.

The desire for a light, bright space informs the project, and this is reflected not only in the extension, but also in the interiors. Stark white walls and surfaces ensure the living areas and kitchen never look dark or crowded, and the inclusion of stripped-back, natural materials draws a connection with the natural world outside the home—a connection that is too easily lost in city dwellings. Starting with the exterior, let's take a tour of this modern apartment…