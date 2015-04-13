Refurbished apartment, SW London

This South West London apartment has undergone somewhat of a makeover, with a full interior refurbishment bringing it up to modern standards, and a stunning extension adding precious extra space. Thanks to S&Y Architects, the apartment is a fresh and stylish home with a well thought-out layout, perfect for both quiet relaxation and entertaining. Looking at the exterior, the first thing we notice is the subtle and considered integration of a glass and brick extension which opens on to decking. The association of the contrasting materials makes for a modern design which respects the original house but embraces contemporary style and innovation.
The desire for a light, bright space informs the project, and this is reflected not only in the extension, but also in the interiors. Stark white walls and surfaces ensure the living areas and kitchen never look dark or crowded, and the inclusion of stripped-back, natural materials draws a connection with the natural world outside the home—a connection that is too easily lost in city dwellings. Starting with the exterior, let's take a tour of this modern apartment…
As mentioned, the extension really opens up the lower floor, removing the barrier between domestic and natural spaces. The large glass patio doors slide fully back, creating a flow between the garden and the interior. The interior actually incorporates natural materials to strengthen the relationship, employing pale timber floorboards which also contribute to a Scandinavian-inspired look. Blues and greens are present in the design: these tones work to calming effect and further allude to nature.
All white kitchens are becoming an increasingly popular feature in modern refurbishments. This is down to the clean, stylish look of white work tops and cupboards, an uninterrupted flow in design and colour, and the benefits of white in creating an illusion of space. In combination with wooden flooring, soothing shades of blue and grey, and minimalistic furniture, the appearance is chilled-out rather than cold. The double patio doors also allow the garden to become part of the kitchen and living area's interior design, in place of a piece of wall-art or a photo.
Here we can take a closer look at the kitchen. Though it's cornered off as an area distinct from the living and dining room, thanks to the low worktops and south-facing design, it enjoys a spacious feel and a view out on to the garden. The muted grey hanging lamps and metal seats add variation in tone and texture, and the wine bottles and recipe books on display add a burst of colour.
A long dining table made from polished timber takes centre stage in this dining area, and walls also painted white to make the room appear bigger and brighter. We also have a direct view to the back of the house, thanks to the glass-panelled doors. An ideal place for entertaining family friends and enjoying a delicious meal, the open-plan nature of the dining area and kitchen makes for an ultra-practical and social area. The hosts are able to cook in the kitchen and speak to visitors, whether they're relaxing on the couch or chatting at the table.
The skylight in the dining area allows floods of natural light to bring the space to life, negating the need for lots of electric lighting, and thus ensuring a calmer and gentler atmosphere inside the apartment.
A neutral colour scheme has been chosen for the sitting room, in keeping with the rest of the ground floor interior. Modern ceiling spotlights provide a soft glow which is dispersed around the room, and a large bay window, though covered by roller blinds in this image, is a great source of natural light. Timber in light, pale shades is present again for a laid-back, Scandinavian vibe.
The bathroom is a tranquil place of relaxation and rehabilitation. Neutral colours contribute to a mellow ambience, and a simple white suite conforms to a classic and timeless style. The elements fit together seamlessly, and the transparent glass protector is barely noticeable, ensuring a neat and simplistic aesthetic is achieved.
Enjoyed this project? Take a look at a similar extension in Clapham.