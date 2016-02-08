Bedroom colour ideas

For those a little more daring, there is no harm in incorporating your favourite colour into the bedroom. After all, this room is all about you, and your personality should be reflected in the choices of colours, materials and decorations that make your bedroom inviting to no one other than you. Against tones of timber and white, this room has been given a jab of life with pink. The eye-popping effect given off by any bold colour choice in the bedroom can easily be achieved through the use of a feature wall, rather than painting the whole room. This way it is not too overpowering, and can easily be repainted in an afternoon to reflect changes in personality.