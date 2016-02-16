Perfect lighting ideas for your home

With a name like The Lantern you know this project is going to be all about light and that is exactly the case for this remodelled home in south west London.

Completed by Fraher Architects, this project saw the basement, ground floor and first floor of a listed building extended and refurbished. The brief of the client was to create a home that manipulated daylight, whilst drawing inspiration from Eastern design. The final result is an idyllic home with well-connected spaces and a beautiful American black walnut staircase that features at the heart of the design.

Let's take a look around!