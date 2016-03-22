homify 360º: Rural Farmhouse with Extension

Many of us dream of having our own rural farmhouse with beautiful period features yet all the mod cons we would expect to find in a contemporary home. This charming house combines all the best elements of past and present, making the most of its original features whilst also boasting a truly breathtaking extension and modern, open plan layout.
The quaint exterior says little of the transformation that has taken place, though the façade is freshly painted and well-maintained and the front courtyard is picture perfect. The renovation and extension is the work of CCD Architects, who have succeeded in creating a contemporary model of the existing building, without sacrificing any of its traditional charm.
Come and see for yourself…
Looking like an image from a postcard, the front exterior radiates country-style charm. We're welcomed into the property through a stone archway, extended with a wire frame, which we imagine to be covered in climbing flowers during blossoming season.
The surrounding trees provide shade and privacy, as well as a burst of colour to contrast with the stark white frontage. The small casement windows are typical to this type of property and the number visible here hint at a light-filled interior with a fresh and cheerful ambience.
The extension has been carefully and respectfully integrated with the rest of the property to allow for a flow in the design, ensuring that the essence of the original character is preserved.
However, what we see here is not an imitation of the white façade. Rather, we can see a variation of stone combined with light timber and contemporary windows, including skylights.
Can you spot the difference? In this photo, the patio doors have been drawn right back, effectively removing the wall between the kitchen and the bright and sunny outdoor space.
A tidy and well-maintained lawn offers the perfect spot for children and pets to play whilst the adults can enjoy a chilled glass of wine at the garden table. The paved area, when the kitchen is fully opened out, appears to be a seamless extension of the interior.
An impression of space has been achieved with one single feature and the result is undeniably striking. This ground floor area is the crowning feature of the home, where panoramic views and entertainment areas converge.
From this angle we get a full view of the seemingly endless greenery surrounding the home. The barriers between the interior and exterior have been removed for a truly open plan arrangement.
Not only does the kitchen and dining area benefit from the light entering through the space where you would expect to find a wall but the skylights also do an excellent job of keeping the room bright and vibrant.
The hallway is a unique combination of modern and classical design, with exposed brick pillars and traditional beams across the ceiling signifying the history and age of the building.
The floor appears to be comprised of marble tiles, which bring a touch of grandeur to the rustic design elements. On the stairs we find a slightly softer and cosier option in the form of a classic cream carpet and the off-white walls, which have been left bare, give the area a fresh and contemporary feel.
This living room is the sort that springs to mind when you think of renovated farmhouse interiors. The exposed brick, wooden floorboards and sober colour palette becomes somewhat of a motif throughout this home.
It's no surprise that a neutral colour scheme has been implemented once more as it ensures the key features, such as the fireplace and the rich chocolate-coloured suite, are given the limelight.
