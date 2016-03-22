homify 360º: Rural Farmhouse with Extension

Many of us dream of having our own rural farmhouse with beautiful period features yet all the mod cons we would expect to find in a contemporary home. This charming house combines all the best elements of past and present, making the most of its original features whilst also boasting a truly breathtaking extension and modern, open plan layout.

The quaint exterior says little of the transformation that has taken place, though the façade is freshly painted and well-maintained and the front courtyard is picture perfect. The renovation and extension is the work of CCD Architects, who have succeeded in creating a contemporary model of the existing building, without sacrificing any of its traditional charm.

Come and see for yourself…