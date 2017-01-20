10 small modern bathrooms (you'll wish were yours)

Bathrooms are so often forgotten about in terms of adventurous interior design and we want to change that by showing you some amazing spaces we think you'll love.

Before you start thinking none of these will be suitable for your home because you've been blessed with a bijou bathroom, don't fret, as we're exclusively looking at modern, small bathroom ideas today.

Bathroom designers seriously know how to make the most of a tiny space and we need all the help we can get with ours. So, if you're anything like us (namely, a little stuck as to how you can get more from your small bathroom) drink in some fantastic modern inspiration!