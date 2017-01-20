10 small modern bathrooms (you'll wish were yours)

Bathrooms are so often forgotten about in terms of adventurous interior design and we want to change that by showing you some amazing spaces we think you'll love.
Before you start thinking none of these will be suitable for your home because you've been blessed with a bijou bathroom, don't fret, as we're exclusively looking at modern, small bathroom ideas today.
Bathroom designers seriously know how to make the most of a tiny space and we need all the help we can get with ours. So, if you're anything like us (namely, a little stuck as to how you can get more from your small bathroom) drink in some fantastic modern inspiration!
On the face of it, this small bathroom has been modernised with a simple splash of grey tone everywhere, which would look great, but then you see some punchy lime accents!
Contrasting gorgeously with the stern slate-effect tiles and dark floor, the green vanity unit and matching floor mat really lift the space, giving it a funkier, more modern feel.
This bathroom is an enigma as it manages to look traditional and modern at the same time.
The contemporary vibe comes through in the form of the creamy natural stone that's been used everywhere and the new suite items, but the terracotta floor brings in a little nod to the past, which emphasises the fresh feel everywhere else.
We did promise you small bathroom inspiration and you can see now that we never break a promise! Tiny and awkwardly shaped, this room must have been a nightmare to tackle but the end result is great.
The corner bath and toilet installations work well to maximise the floor space and by sticking to new neutral tones of grey and pale brown, the room feels much bigger than it is.
It might not be the biggest bathroom in the world but this one sure is one of the most relaxing. The bath surround that forms a seat is idyllic and the use of natural stone everywhere keeps the modern feel alive.
We also really like the mosaic tile accents, which draw some additional colours into play!
When space is tight, you need to start thinking about clever integration techniques, so this utility and bathroom mix is up there with functional ideas.
However, what we really love is the cast concrete double sink, which is fantastically modern but also a little luxurious. After all, who wants to be tripping over their partner while cleaning their teeth?
Small bathrooms can easily fall prey to the outdated belief that white is the only colour to decorate them with, but this orange number proves you can be more imaginative than that.
Against the dark wood floor and bright white ceramic suite items, this vibrant shade adds so much style and injects some much-needed modernity!
What a clever idea we see here. Using the wood-effect floor tiles as a wall accent draws everything together and looks fresh, modern and chic.
The floating vanity units add in even more inspired design and, by mounting the toilet in the corner, as little space as possible has been wasted.
If your bathroom is genuinely tiny and you don't think you can squeeze a bath and shower in there, think again!
This combination bath is perfect for those really small rooms that still need to have some variety and, by finishing the rest of the room in a modern and unfussy way, it has a minimalist vibe that ups the style stakes no end.
There are times when a more liberal approach to space division is needed and small bathrooms, in particular, can benefit from this mindset. You need to think about how best to organise your suite items to all fit, so don't just work in terms of square walls and linear layouts.
Adding in a corner wall here has technically lost some space, but it's made the toilet easier to mount and created a wonderfully modern aesthetic, which the bath also supports.
This small bathroom is inspiring us no end!
The recessed wall shelving, large mirror and simple square suite items all work together perfectly to maximise the functionality of the room, while maintaining a clean and modern look. The super smooth grey floor also helps to create the illusion of more floor space.
