Clever ideas to help create space in your small home

We've said it before and we'll say it again, a small home does not have to be a big problem.
We understand that finding space for all your belongings can turn into a nightmare if you don't own a mansion, but all you need to do is embrace some clever storage solutions and nifty techniques for making more of every nuance of space. You'll soon find you have more than enough room, which will allow you to get back to enjoying living in your home!
We've taken a look at what some of the most talented interior designers have been doing in a bid to free up more room for their clients in small homes and we think you'll be suitably impressed by our favourite ideas.
Let's take a look at which techniques could work in your home…
If you have the capacity to build cupboards in your hallway, we think they're perfect for storing all your shoes.
A busy household will collect more shoes than you can shake a stick at so, if there's somewhere for them all to be hidden away, you'll love all the extra wardrobe and bedroom floor space you'll gain.
As an extra idea, how about using the stairs in your hallway to create that all important shoe storage?
Slide-out organisation rails and shelves are a fantastic way to get more value from your stairs and you can even hide away bulky coats and bags in there!
If you're already shaking your head and thinking you don't have enough room for a kitchen island, think again! You only need a tiny one in order to create a wonderful casual dining spot.
Add it to the end of your worktop or up against a wall and see how dramatically it changes up your kitchen and somehow makes it seem bigger.
Anywhere you have a blank wall can become a magnificent bookcase. But to make the most of a small home, start thinking outside the box!
The area under or beside your stairs is ripe for extra storage and, if you follow the shape of the staircase, the installation will look seamless and as though it takes up no extra space.
Can you see the hidden storage in this beautiful sitting room? No? That's because it's the floor itself!
Building the living room up on a step has allowed for bag of extra storage space, in the form of drawers that pull out from underneath the new floor. Even the plinth that the stairs connect to is an extra storage space.
No inches have been wasted or sacrificed, yet the gains are incredible.
If you have a small studio flat, you might find actually dividing the room makes your home feel much bigger.
We think that open-back bookcases are a fantastic way to achieve the divide without losing any space or natural light. You can simply cordon off different areas in a useful, non-permanent way.
Clutter is the main offender when it comes to space-sapping home mistakes, so do away with fridge notes, stacks of notebooks and noticeboards everywhere and simply paint a whole wall with chalkboard paint.
You'll never lose a scrap of paper again and you can still organise yourself and the household by writing important reminders on the wall. As a bonus, this idea is also fun and practical!
Remember when your mum told you not to hide things under your bed? Well, you're a grown up now, so you can!
Choose a bed that has integrated storage drawers underneath and you'll finally have somewhere to stash all your bulky bedding and clean towels that seem to drain every available bit of space from your rooms.
You'll have no excuse for clutter and will be able to enjoy a fresh and spacious home again!
