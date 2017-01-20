Your browser is out-of-date.

Clever ideas to help create space in your small home

Wolfgangstraße, Schmidt Holzinger Innenarchitekten Schmidt Holzinger Innenarchitekten Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
We've said it before and we'll say it again, a small home does not have to be a big problem.

We understand that finding space for all your belongings can turn into a nightmare if you don't own a mansion, but all you need to do is embrace some clever storage solutions and nifty techniques for making more of every nuance of space. You'll soon find you have more than enough room, which will allow you to get back to enjoying living in your home! 

We've taken a look at what some of the most talented interior designers have been doing in a bid to free up more room for their clients in small homes and we think you'll be suitably impressed by our favourite ideas. 

Let's take a look at which techniques could work in your home…

1. Get clever about shoe storage

Wolfgangstraße, Schmidt Holzinger Innenarchitekten Schmidt Holzinger Innenarchitekten Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Schmidt Holzinger Innenarchitekten

If you have the capacity to build cupboards in your hallway, we think they're perfect for storing all your shoes.

A busy household will collect more shoes than you can shake a stick at so, if there's somewhere for them all to be hidden away, you'll love all the extra wardrobe and bedroom floor space you'll gain.

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs built-in storage,space saving furniture
homify

Innovative storage solutions.

As an extra idea, how about using the stairs in your hallway to create that all important shoe storage

Slide-out organisation rails and shelves are a fantastic way to get more value from your stairs and you can even hide away bulky coats and bags in there!

2. Squeeze in an island

Vivienda STO DOMINGO_Madrid 1#, Calizza Interiorismo Calizza Interiorismo Modern kitchen
Calizza Interiorismo

If you're already shaking your head and thinking you don't have enough room for a kitchen island, think again! You only need a tiny one in order to create a wonderful casual dining spot.

Add it to the end of your worktop or up against a wall and see how dramatically it changes up your kitchen and somehow makes it seem bigger.

3. Add bookshelves in surprising places

MOLTIPLICARE GLI SPAZI IN ORIZZONALE E VERTICALE, Azzurra Lorenzetto Azzurra Lorenzetto Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Azzurra Lorenzetto

Anywhere you have a blank wall can become a magnificent bookcase. But to make the most of a small home, start thinking outside the box! 

The area under or beside your stairs is ripe for extra storage and, if you follow the shape of the staircase, the installation will look seamless and as though it takes up no extra space.

4. This idea will floor you!

FROM SHOP TO LOFT, R3ARCHITETTI R3ARCHITETTI Study/officeAccessories & decoration
R3ARCHITETTI

Can you see the hidden storage in this beautiful sitting room? No? That's because it's the floor itself! 

Building the living room up on a step has allowed for bag of extra storage space, in the form of drawers that pull out from underneath the new floor. Even the plinth that the stairs connect to is an extra storage space.

No inches have been wasted or sacrificed, yet the gains are incredible.

5. Use a bookcase as a room divide

HOUSE FV, M N A - Matteo Negrin M N A - Matteo Negrin Living roomAccessories & decoration
M N A—Matteo Negrin

If you have a small studio flat, you might find actually dividing the room makes your home feel much bigger. 

We think that open-back bookcases are a fantastic way to achieve the divide without losing any space or natural light. You can simply cordon off different areas in a useful, non-permanent way.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

6. Do away with bulky noticeboards

Vivienda con toques Vintage, Blank Interiors Blank Interiors Kitchen
Blank Interiors

Clutter is the main offender when it comes to space-sapping home mistakes, so do away with fridge notes, stacks of notebooks and noticeboards everywhere and simply paint a whole wall with chalkboard paint. 

You'll never lose a scrap of paper again and you can still organise yourself and the household by writing important reminders on the wall. As a bonus, this idea is also fun and practical!

7. Be a grown up about under-bed storage

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
homify

Remember when your mum told you not to hide things under your bed? Well, you're a grown up now, so you can! 

Choose a bed that has integrated storage drawers underneath and you'll finally have somewhere to stash all your bulky bedding and clean towels that seem to drain every available bit of space from your rooms. 

You'll have no excuse for clutter and will be able to enjoy a fresh and spacious home again!

For more space-saving tips, take a look at this Ideabook: These design mistakes are making your home feel small.

Which ideas could open up space in your small home?

