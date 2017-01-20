Clever ideas to help create space in your small home

We've said it before and we'll say it again, a small home does not have to be a big problem.

We understand that finding space for all your belongings can turn into a nightmare if you don't own a mansion, but all you need to do is embrace some clever storage solutions and nifty techniques for making more of every nuance of space. You'll soon find you have more than enough room, which will allow you to get back to enjoying living in your home!

We've taken a look at what some of the most talented interior designers have been doing in a bid to free up more room for their clients in small homes and we think you'll be suitably impressed by our favourite ideas.

Let's take a look at which techniques could work in your home…