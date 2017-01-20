10 fab double bedrooms (feel like you're in a fancy hotel)

Have you ever stayed in a hotel and found yourself wishing your bedroom at home was as luxurious and fancy? If you have, you're not alone, as we do it too!

With that in mind, we thought we should take a look through all the amazing bedroom upgrade projects here on homify to see if we could find some that have perfectly captured the 5-star hotel aesthetic. Well, wouldn't you know it… we found 10!

Each has been carefully curated by a talented interior designer in order to perfectly maintain the balance between function and opulence and we think they're all first-class!

Take a look and see if they inspire you to turn your room into a space you never want to check out from each morning!