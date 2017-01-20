10 fab double bedrooms (feel like you're in a fancy hotel)

Have you ever stayed in a hotel and found yourself wishing your bedroom at home was as luxurious and fancy? If you have, you're not alone, as we do it too!
With that in mind, we thought we should take a look through all the amazing bedroom upgrade projects here on homify to see if we could find some that have perfectly captured the 5-star hotel aesthetic. Well, wouldn't you know it… we found 10!
Each has been carefully curated by a talented interior designer in order to perfectly maintain the balance between function and opulence and we think they're all first-class!
Take a look and see if they inspire you to turn your room into a space you never want to check out from each morning!
The swirls of coffee and cream tones throughout this room have whipped us into a frenzy. Then add in the mirror panels and you have a first-class bedroom!
It feels large and airy yet cosy at the same time, and we're in love with the slinky bedding that beckons us to enjoy a pyjama day. The little sofa is a great extra touch.
If you had a bedroom like this at home, you'd never need to book a weekend in Paris again!
The soft draping fabric that covers the bed in a canopy style has a wonderfully indulgent feel to it and with lashings of white furniture and exposed, painted roof beams, the minimal-meets-rustic look is complete.
Where do you even begin with a room as opulent and out of this world as this?
Having the main part of the room up on a step is a fantastic idea that makes the bed (complete with gauzy curtains) the focal point. But just look at all the wood, subdued lighting and luxurious textiles!
Can you even imagine how much this room would cost if it was in a hotel?
From one extreme to the other, we bring you this masterclass in minimal chic that we think has the makings of a real 5-star masterpiece.
The grey bed with crisp white Egyptian cotton sheets looks more than a little inviting and the genius touch of a huge rug pulls the whole look together without getting too fussy.
Admit it, you'd love a crystal chandelier in your bedroom, wouldn't you?
The all-white finish is perfectly amplified by a natural wood floor and the result is an engaging, restful space that's filled with delightful little extravagances.
The use of huge mirror panels makes the space look enormous!
You'll notice in really high-end hotels that rooms are filled with impactful artwork and that's a tip we'd love to put into practice in our own home.
Huge pieces, such as the colourful one seen here, add a new nuance of style to a bedroom and help to emphasise all the expensive touches you add!
Red, white and grey have never looked so chic in a bedroom!
The simple finishes and unfussy décor naturally lends itself to a funky bedroom colour pop and red is such a passionate, fabulous choice for a master suite.
Here, it looks contemporary and crisp yet still cosy.
You'd need a very reliable climate to opt for a bold outdoor bedroom like this, but there are elements that would perfectly translate to an indoor space. Most notably, the round bed!
Perfect for when you want to make a real splash with your design, we love the lighting at the base of the bed and all those pillows look so comfortable.
If you're lucky enough to enjoy a beautiful view from your bedroom window, this design will be a huge inspiration for you.
Kept natural and organic (to mirror the vista), we are in love with all the natural wood. Gauzy bed drapes add a romantic touch and would make you feel as though you're always on honeymoon!
There is a lot going on in this room in terms of luxury materials.
Everything is quilted, soft-touch and so opulent that we can't help but love the way the space feels. With utterly spectacular ceiling lighting also in place, there is such a five-star suite feel to this bedroom and we're seriously tempted by monogrammed pillows!
For more bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 unique headboards you will love!