9 amazing barbecue grills!

Banish those thoughts if you're thinking we shouldn't be talking about outdoor grills because it's only January. We think winter is the perfect time to start thinking about your garden and how you can inject new life into it. That way, you'll be ready to go come summer!
A fantastic outdoor grill is one of the best ways to add fun and style to your garden and even if you hired a landscape architect to perfectly curate your outdoor space, we think you'll be able to find room for at least one of these styles.
Let's take a look at what you should be planning now, ready to build in time for the sun.
If you and your family love a good garden party, perhaps a covered outdoor kitchen is for you. Built inside a pergola-style structure, there is ample seating and more than enough space for a huge gas-powered barbecue!
The bar area (built from slate) looks phenomenal and is the ideal food prep area.
Everything about this grill is delicious; from the red brick structure, to the shape and the pretty white sections that add some real class.
The inclusion of a covered surface is genius as it will keep your food free from unwanted pests and the integral log storage underneath means you can have everything you need to hand.
If you're going to build your own outdoor grill, then why not really go to town and create something super special?
Bricks are so cost-effective that it won't break the bank if you decide to build a whopping grill station like this one and you'll have so much more room to cook and experiment.
We are so into the idea of a grill and pizza oven combination!
This grill design is bordering on genius thanks to how well it blends in with the surroundings. Added to a pretty grey stone wall, the grill itself is merely a variation on a theme, offering a comfortable and sizeable spot for cooking and entertaining.
A simple cover is the perfect finishing touch that so many people forget.
This grill has essentially been carved out of an existing wall.
Though the grill itself is relatively simple, it will still get the job done because if you ask any barbecue fanatic, they'll tell you that you need two things; meat and fire. Both of those would be adequately catered for here.
And just look at that industrial overhead light installation! It must look amazing at night.
This structure is so simple, with a gabion wall and a special cutout for a ready-made grill to simply slot into. Cheap to recreate but oh so stylish, this design would look amazing on the patio of any contemporary home.
Even the log storage looks beautiful!
Fire pits are a great way to add some warmth and style to your garden, whilst the grills are fun for outdoor dining, so it's no wonder someone combined the two.
A self-contained unit, this fire pit/grill offers an easy and fun way to cook your own food, while being sociable and great for enjoying the fresh air in summer.
Who doesn't love pizza? We can't think of anyone, so this traditional pizza oven is a fantastic idea for any household.
Taking up very little room, this simple structure would be simple to build yourself and, if you add a terrace cover, you could be enjoying authentic wood-fired pizza for dinner every day!
You might not think outdoor grills can be all that unique, but you'd be wrong! Just look at this amazing design, which borders on being an artistic sculpture.
It makes us wonder what else you could build a grill into? As long as you have a flue and a cooking surface, you should be good to go, so get your imagination fired up!
