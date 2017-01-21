10 professional secrets that will modernise your home

If you're always on the lookout for tips and tricks that will help to quickly modernise your home, look no further!
We've discovered all the nifty techniques interior designers use to inject some contemporary vibe into even the most outdated homes and they all work tremendously well. You won't need to remortgage the house in order to put any of these ideas into practice, but the impact they'll have will be spectacular.
Let's take a look…
It's time to ditch the melamine and laminate and go for real organic materials instead. This is especially pertinent for your kitchen, which is so often a room that has synthetic materials running through it.
Choose stone worktops, wooden cabinets and exposed brick walls for a cool, modern look.
Modern homes set themselves apart by ditching all the unnecessary furniture and streamlining their aesthetics in accordance with need over fashion.
It's a great way to live and can actually save you money, so think about what you need and will use regularly then get rid of everything else.
Even in the most crisp and modern homes, you'll usually find some reclaimed materials in a bid to up the sustainability of the property.
We always like personal touches, such as using old roof beams that have been repurposed as chunky beds or other funky furniture.
No modern home would be complete without a few glass additions, but you don't have to go crazy.
In your bathroom, for example, a plain, crystal clear shower screen will look infinitely more contemporary than a drab curtain or patterned screen, whilst also making your room feel bigger.
Everyone seems to have a white bathroom these days and while they look beautiful, for a more modern touch you should experiment with the darker end of the colour spectrum.
Slate walls, black floors and polished concrete are all wonderful materials to use in order to embrace a more mysterious aesthetic and they contrast with white suite items so well.
Stop fretting if all our talk about getting rid of unnecessary furniture had you panicking you can't have beautiful statement pieces anymore.
Modern homes may have fewer indulgences in terms of furniture, but the ones they do include are always incredible. If you fall in love with an unusual antique chair, get it! Just don't go mad and buy a full suite to match.
We're not saying you need to embrace a minimalist ethos in order to make your home look and feel more modern, but paring back on the clutter will certainly help.
If it won't add to your space or amplify the ambience, don't bother with it as it will simply be another item to clean.
This tip might actually require you to call in some builders, but it'll be worth it!
Choosing to remove internal walls in favour of a more open space will always give your home a modern look and it will even make your property feel bigger as flooring finishes can be continued throughout.
Who wants standard doors when you can have amazingly industrial and cool sliding versions instead?
Mounted on a simple rail, you can choose any style of door to hang and they will always look contemporary and unusual. We love these metal ones, which are so eye-catching!
If you thought all modern homes were just big white boxes, think again!
Contemporary homes always seek to make the most of colour, even if the hues are muted neutrals or manifested as bright wall art. Clever use of colour really will make your home look and feel its best and so much more modern.
