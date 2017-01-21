Your browser is out-of-date.

14 decorative fireplaces that'll make your home cosy

press profile homify press profile homify
Wall Fire, muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft Living roomFireplaces & accessories
A gorgeous fireplace can finish a room to absolute perfection, but do you know what style would work best in your living room

You honestly won't believe how many different varieties there are these days, so we found some of the most eye-catching to show you today, which really are all too hot to handle.

Interior designers have long appreciated the impact a roaring fire can have on an already pretty space and we want to get you in on the action as well, so let's take a look at some brilliant designs and get toasty as well as stylish!

1. Rustic styling

Fazzone camini, Fazzone camini Fazzone camini Rustic style living room
Everything about this fire simply works.

The natural stone surround looks great, using the corner of the room is a genius idea that maintains the floor space, and adding lighting is the ultimate finishing touch.

2. Retro delight

Маркаба, ООО "Арт-керамика Владимира Ковалева" ООО 'Арт-керамика Владимира Ковалева' Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Does this fire make you envious, baby? 

Funky and groovy as hell, the retro tiles that surround this open fire are utterly delightful and add so much fun. Just imagine how warm it must look when the flames reflect on the gold accents!

3. Modernist monolith

Raumteiler Kamine ASPECT - Serie, Kamin-Design GmbH & Co KG Kamin-Design GmbH & Co KG Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Doubling up as a handy room divide, this aquarium-style fireplace is as modern as they come and we love it! 

The boxy style lends itself to splitting up a wider space and the glass on either side allows for everyone to get the benefit of a great view.

4. Terrifically traditional

Galano, muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Galano

There's nothing wrong with a little traditional styling, as this charming fire shows. Bricks, wood and a slate hearth all do the job and look pretty as a picture. 

What a small but perfectly formed installation!

5. Multifunctional and minimal

Raumteiler Kamine ASPECT - Serie, Kamin-Design GmbH & Co KG Kamin-Design GmbH & Co KG Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Kamin-Design GmbH & Co KG
This unusual fireplace is just a small part of a wider room divide that also includes niche shelving for art. With an integrated log store, it feels modern and cool while being super hot at the same time.

6. A real focal point

Chimenea de pared, Origen chimeneas Origen chimeneas HouseholdAccessories & decoration Wood Wood effect
Origen chimeneas
We've become so accustomed to people building fireplaces into the wall that a version which juts into the room now feels really unusual. 

We love this small example as it also creates its own mantelpiece.

7. Use the corner

Aviano, muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Aviano

muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft
Isn't this design beautiful? 

Making such great use of a dead corner space, the slate cladding makes the fireplace a vivid feature and the diamond-shaped wooden mantle is to die for!

8. Carved from stone

Vulcano, muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Vulcano

muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft
It's amazing just how striking this fireplace is. 

On paper, it would be a little underwhelming and too simple. But in reality it looks absolutely amazing! Minimal, stylish and elegant, we've rarely seen a better use for opulent marble slabs.

9. An inset adventure

Wall Fire, muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Wall Fire

muenkel design - Elektrokamine aus Großentaft
So this really is something else, isn't it? 

Running almost the full width of the wall, the inset design makes for a really striking feature and helps to maintain the sleek aesthetic of the wider room.

10. For decorative purposes

Attico contemporaneo , cristina zanni designer cristina zanni designer Living roomFireplaces & accessories
cristina zanni designer
Of course, you don't actually need to have a functioning fireplace, as you can simply rely on your central heating for warmth and then make a decorative feature of your hearth. 

A few logs are all you need and we love the black surround here.

11. Heavenly heritage

Camini, Basalto Creations di Spadaccia Antonella Basalto Creations di Spadaccia Antonella Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Basalto Creations di Spadaccia Antonella
If you live in a period home that has a stunning fireplace, whatever you do, preserve it! 

Original tiles, ash boxes and grates all look beautiful when brought back to life with a decent clean. Just sweep the chimney and you're good to go.

12. Dreamy ceramics

Villa a Capri: Minimalismo e Bellezza in un unico post, Imperatore Architetti Imperatore Architetti Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Imperatore Architetti
Talking of original tiles, just look at these.

Painted to look like fine china, we love the matching ink blue hearth and can see why this fireplace is used for decoration only. You wouldn't want soot on those ceramics!

13. Modern shapes

homify GardenFire pits & barbecues
homify
This fireplace is amazing and negates the need for a television.

Mounted high up in a gorgeous stone wall, the surrounding storage shelves add an unusual aesthetic and we love the finished look.

14. Don't forget the outdoors

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify
If you have a wonderful outdoor terrace, you should consider an amazing fireplace to add some warmth in the cooler months. This inset version makes the most of natural stone and must be a beautiful addition when lit.

For more fireplace inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Fabulous fireplaces to cosy up your chilly home.

Old house renovation- Flawless indeed
Which of these styles got you hot under the collar?

