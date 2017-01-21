14 decorative fireplaces that'll make your home cosy

A gorgeous fireplace can finish a room to absolute perfection, but do you know what style would work best in your living room?
You honestly won't believe how many different varieties there are these days, so we found some of the most eye-catching to show you today, which really are all too hot to handle.
Interior designers have long appreciated the impact a roaring fire can have on an already pretty space and we want to get you in on the action as well, so let's take a look at some brilliant designs and get toasty as well as stylish!
Everything about this fire simply works.
The natural stone surround looks great, using the corner of the room is a genius idea that maintains the floor space, and adding lighting is the ultimate finishing touch.
Does this fire make you envious, baby?
Funky and groovy as hell, the retro tiles that surround this open fire are utterly delightful and add so much fun. Just imagine how warm it must look when the flames reflect on the gold accents!
Doubling up as a handy room divide, this aquarium-style fireplace is as modern as they come and we love it!
The boxy style lends itself to splitting up a wider space and the glass on either side allows for everyone to get the benefit of a great view.
There's nothing wrong with a little traditional styling, as this charming fire shows. Bricks, wood and a slate hearth all do the job and look pretty as a picture.
What a small but perfectly formed installation!
This unusual fireplace is just a small part of a wider room divide that also includes niche shelving for art. With an integrated log store, it feels modern and cool while being super hot at the same time.
We've become so accustomed to people building fireplaces into the wall that a version which juts into the room now feels really unusual.
We love this small example as it also creates its own mantelpiece.
Isn't this design beautiful?
Making such great use of a dead corner space, the slate cladding makes the fireplace a vivid feature and the diamond-shaped wooden mantle is to die for!
It's amazing just how striking this fireplace is.
On paper, it would be a little underwhelming and too simple. But in reality it looks absolutely amazing! Minimal, stylish and elegant, we've rarely seen a better use for opulent marble slabs.
So this really is something else, isn't it?
Running almost the full width of the wall, the inset design makes for a really striking feature and helps to maintain the sleek aesthetic of the wider room.
Of course, you don't actually need to have a functioning fireplace, as you can simply rely on your central heating for warmth and then make a decorative feature of your hearth.
A few logs are all you need and we love the black surround here.
If you live in a period home that has a stunning fireplace, whatever you do, preserve it!
Original tiles, ash boxes and grates all look beautiful when brought back to life with a decent clean. Just sweep the chimney and you're good to go.
Talking of original tiles, just look at these.
Painted to look like fine china, we love the matching ink blue hearth and can see why this fireplace is used for decoration only. You wouldn't want soot on those ceramics!
This fireplace is amazing and negates the need for a television.
Mounted high up in a gorgeous stone wall, the surrounding storage shelves add an unusual aesthetic and we love the finished look.
If you have a wonderful outdoor terrace, you should consider an amazing fireplace to add some warmth in the cooler months. This inset version makes the most of natural stone and must be a beautiful addition when lit.
