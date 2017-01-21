14 decorative fireplaces that'll make your home cosy

A gorgeous fireplace can finish a room to absolute perfection, but do you know what style would work best in your living room?

You honestly won't believe how many different varieties there are these days, so we found some of the most eye-catching to show you today, which really are all too hot to handle.

Interior designers have long appreciated the impact a roaring fire can have on an already pretty space and we want to get you in on the action as well, so let's take a look at some brilliant designs and get toasty as well as stylish!