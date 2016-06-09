The Stunning British Red Brick Extension

The 1930s was a busy time for home building in the UK. A boom saw over four million houses being built across England and the rest of Britain, with the majority built in two distinct styles. Mock Tudor homes and red brick, cottage-style houses were being knocked up in developments all around the UK and were much more affordable than in today's economy. As the decades passed the needs of families shifted and these homes are now being updated, extended, remodelled and refurbished to be more suited to the ways we now like to live.
One such example is this typical red brick home in Muswell Hill, North London. A project of Jonathan Clark Architects, the detached house has been enlarged by a whopping 60sqm on the ground floor. Upstairs, the bedrooms have been reconfigured and new bathrooms added. The result is an open plan home with a timeless red brick exterior, retaining the look and feel of the original façade whilst modernising and adapting the interior.
Here we see the huge, new open plan rear extension. Where the extension has not been built of red brick, bricks have then been used as cladding to ensure the exterior of the home remains uniform.
Not only was the home extended out to the back as we see here, it was also extended at the front towards the street. You get a real feel of the sheer size of the block before as the new extension still leaves ample room for a spacious garden.
By removing the previous rear walls, a huge open space allowed the family to create a home full of positive energy and drowning in natural light.
Skylights were also installed to keep the feel good energy going. The extra floorspace afforded the family the opportunity to create a separate music/AV room, as well as study spaces.
Here we get a better view of the skylights and the spatial arrangement of the entertaining space. Dividing the lounge area is the wall that houses the TV and kitchen cabinetry on the opposite side, while a dining area sits to the side.
We absolutely love this green kitchen! Its size, streamlined look, calming hues of yellow light and a colour scheme that stays away from the often sterile, all white kitchens we see a lot today.
The almost pastel green ensures the kitchen feels fresh without the need for white. We can imagine just how nice it would be to prepare a quiet meal here, with the lights are dimmed, after night falls.
Dividing the inside from the outdoors are full-length glazed sliders and, as you can see, red brick has been used entirely for the new exterior façade and even the outdoor patio.
All round, a smart use of space on a large property in a highly desirable suburb of London. It is sure to keep the owners happy for years to come and see a solid return on investment when it comes time to sell.
