The Stunning British Red Brick Extension

The 1930s was a busy time for home building in the UK. A boom saw over four million houses being built across England and the rest of Britain, with the majority built in two distinct styles. Mock Tudor homes and red brick, cottage-style houses were being knocked up in developments all around the UK and were much more affordable than in today's economy. As the decades passed the needs of families shifted and these homes are now being updated, extended, remodelled and refurbished to be more suited to the ways we now like to live.

One such example is this typical red brick home in Muswell Hill, North London. A project of Jonathan Clark Architects, the detached house has been enlarged by a whopping 60sqm on the ground floor. Upstairs, the bedrooms have been reconfigured and new bathrooms added. The result is an open plan home with a timeless red brick exterior, retaining the look and feel of the original façade whilst modernising and adapting the interior.

Join us as we take a good look around…