Historical Cotswolds barn with a modern twist

This stunning barn has been transformed with a 280 square metre below-ground extension, which is located underneath the existing barn and also extends out into the landscape. Due to the prohibition of extending this historical agricultural property at ground level, a creative approach was taken to adapting the architecture, and what a result! The home now has an unquestionable luxury status, boasting two bedrooms, a gym, a sauna, and a playroom, just in the extended section alone. As if that wasn't enough, the interior of the original building has been given a full facelift, and is now privilege to a bespoke kitchen that beautifully combines the best of modern design with the period features of the home. Additionally, the house now accommodates a two-storey master bedroom suite, and in a nod towards more sustainable living, has been fitting with energy-efficient lighting. Let's take a closer look…
All photos by Graham Gaunt
Imposing floor to ceiling glass windows allow us a peek at the stunning interior of the extension. The glass contrasts with the traditional brick of the exterior, used to create a blended look which respects the original style of the property. The new lower ground floor looks out over a sunken courtyard, which we have a glimpse of here. The craftsmanship of the new addition is glaringly evident before we even enter inside!
An elegant and modern hallway welcome us on arrival. The cool tones of grey and white create a fresh and airy feel, whilst the African-inspired rug adds character and colour. A perfect blend of boldness and chic minimalism combine, leaving us with a well-balanced room. In fact, this hallway can be enjoyed as a lounge area, as the cocoon-like chair hanging from the beam is the ideal spot to kick back and relax.
The kitchen incorporates high quality materials which lend the space an exclusive luxury feel. Marble features in the form of an island, complete with a large modern sink and gleaming silver taps. Directly opposite, we have a tasteful wooden cabinet, possibly made from oak, with reflective work tops. The mix of rich and light reflecting surfaces works to stunning effect, creating a layered visual effect. The wooden beams add extra support to the pitched roof, as well as bringing a farm-house vibe to the contemporary interiors—just stunning!
A sociable and inviting space, this dining room is both functional and elegant. It has the benefit of all the sunlight from the double patio doors and large windows, as well as a pleasant view out to the courtyard. The space comprises of interesting angles and shapes which cause shadows to fall in an almost artistic way, creating drama and depth, as you can see here. The dining table itself can be observed from all sides thanks to the open-plan layout, and can even been seen from the gallery above. A winding metal staircase leads up to the second level which, like the area below, is light, bright and open.
The open plan layout means that the living room feels spacious, and is filled with natural light. However, thanks to the positioning of the furniture, a distinct area is created which still feels cosy and private. A similar rug to the one seen in the hallway dominates the floorspace, and has been matched with simple features in neutral shades for a toned-down effect. All in all, the real focus of the room is the interior layout and architecture: the beams, exposed brick, and stunning windows really steal the show.
The bathroom should be the place you come to in order to wash away the cares and troubles of the day; to pamper yourself and feel revived and recharged once more. With this in mind, bathrooms which utilise natural materials, calming colours, and simple aesthetics, are most suited to their purpose. In this example, the bathroom walls are made of natural stone, the floor is a cool shade of cream to match, and the cabinets are fashioned from wood. The warming tone of the wood contrasts with the stark white of the tub, and the pale colours elsewhere in the room, slotting into the interior perfectly.
If you've enjoyed this project, consider taking a look at the following ideabooks:
A stunning red brick extension, Muswell Hill