Historical Cotswolds barn with a modern twist

The bathroom should be the place you come to in order to wash away the cares and troubles of the day; to pamper yourself and feel revived and recharged once more. With this in mind, bathrooms which utilise natural materials, calming colours, and simple aesthetics, are most suited to their purpose. In this example, the bathroom walls are made of natural stone, the floor is a cool shade of cream to match, and the cabinets are fashioned from wood. The warming tone of the wood contrasts with the stark white of the tub, and the pale colours elsewhere in the room, slotting into the interior perfectly.

