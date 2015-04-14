London Home Extension with a Twist

While you could say many townhouses built across Britain were created much the same, many of these traditional homes are being transformed into spaces that are stunningly modern, much more functional, and exclusive in their own right.
Belsize Park is a lovely inner suburb of London, tucked between two of the city's nicest public spaces; Regent's Park and Hampstead Heath. Experts from Belsize Architects were enlisted to extend and refurbish a basement flat, where the internal layout was completely remodelled, creating a series of connected and stylishly modern spaces, transforming the home's relationship with the garden.
By moving the bedrooms and bathrooms to the front of the house, where the living area and kitchen were originally located, the remodelling could incorporate this freed up space with the new extension to create open plan living spaces that are flooded with light from the garden.
Curious to see the final result? Let's take a look…
As with many basement flats from the same period, living spaces were placed at the front of the home. These often poorly-lit rooms are not ideal, so here we see the home transformed to allow them to be at the rear, allowing for a more connected relationship with the outdoors.
The garden has been landscaped to suit the new interiors and, as you can see, is complementary and well-matched. Breaking up the exterior of the new extension is a stylish timber wall feature, which subtly divides the sliding door entrances to both the new kitchen and living area.
Here we get an idea of the openness the occupants now feel. The expansive feeling is further enhanced by the dominance of white, paired with calming tones of timber. The subtle division of the two spaces that's evident from outside, made by the timber wall feature, continues inside with the timber divider that we can see in this image.
A hardwood timber dining table is surrounded by Eames chairs, which perfectly match the interior palette. The Eames chair has been around since the 1950s and was the first industrially produced plastic chair. With its timeless, simple and ergonomic shape, many companies have recreated the original design in numerous materials and colours, and it looks just as contemporary and well-suited as it did 60 years ago.
Not only do they look great around a dining setting such as this, they are also perfectly suited for use as a desk chair, or even in outdoor settings.
Now we come to the gorgeous fitted kitchen, which is dominated again by timber and white; the perfect interior colour pair. Even the common stainless steel oven is white, while hints of grey are evident in the small appliances, faucet and benchtop edge that runs the entire length of the room.
Small details often make the biggest impact, with the often circular LED lights in the roof here installed in square light fittings, matching the strict linear feeling of the new extension.
