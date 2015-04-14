London Home Extension with a Twist

While you could say many townhouses built across Britain were created much the same, many of these traditional homes are being transformed into spaces that are stunningly modern, much more functional, and exclusive in their own right.

Belsize Park is a lovely inner suburb of London, tucked between two of the city's nicest public spaces; Regent's Park and Hampstead Heath. Experts from Belsize Architects were enlisted to extend and refurbish a basement flat, where the internal layout was completely remodelled, creating a series of connected and stylishly modern spaces, transforming the home's relationship with the garden.

By moving the bedrooms and bathrooms to the front of the house, where the living area and kitchen were originally located, the remodelling could incorporate this freed up space with the new extension to create open plan living spaces that are flooded with light from the garden.

Curious to see the final result? Let's take a look…