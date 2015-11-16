The big advantages of a small house

As you walk through many neighbourhoods and along streets, the more substantial houses tend to stand out. However, following the recent economic failures, more and more people have embraced more humble living. Some through choice, others necessity.
Small houses are best suited to accommodate the fast changing work force. If the past serves as a teacher, off-loading excess belongings aligns well with a smaller property. People are less interested in the palatial and impersonal, instead turning their focus to small and cosy homes.
If you're unconvinced, here are the big advantages of a smaller house.
The most profound advantage of a small house is its cheaper budget. Less square feet will equate to lower mortgage payments and the home will also consume less resources. Reduced energy usage obviously means that electricity and heating bills at the end of the month will be less painful on the bank balance.
You will also have lower maintenance costs, whether measured financially or in time spent. Time saved cleaning and fixing means more time to spend doing the things you enjoy. Larger homes seem to be a consistent drain on resources, whether it's the roof that needs fixing, garden landscaping or windows cleaning. More house means more work.
Picture a cold day with frosty roofs dressed in white and then let your mind wonder into a cosy living room, reading a book by the sofa while your better half is a breathe away. Small, cosy homes don't have to be cramped as there are ways to enlarge the warm embrace of your little home. The living room, pictured, is a perfect example oh how a cosy room can feel spacious. The striped rug's elongated lines engage the scene, making the space seem bigger.
Large rooms can sometimes feel impersonal, with owners overcompensating with elaborate décor. Unless you have an eye for design, the result can be less than successful but, is decoration is not your forte, less space means less room for mistakes! A small house does not need to be minimalist to be successful though—add artwork to the walls for interest and personality and mirrors can be a huge help in a smaller home, with their ability to make smaller rooms appear larger.
Small houses have less space and therefore less places to store away those things you don't really need. Reduced living dimensions force you to re-evaluate your buying habits and to focus more on what you need than what you think you want. It's all about prioritising.
However, living in a small space does not mean those personal possessions that bring character to your home need to be neglected. All that's required is some creative storage to house them, such as this example. Here we see some great shelves in a space that could be wasted, providing a home for those personal possessions.
The perks of a small house extend beyond its four walls. Less time spent cleaning and maintaining a larger home, as discussed earlier, can mean more time you'll have to relax in and look after you outdoor space. Devoting time to enjoy your garden is proven to be a great stress reliever
Even if the garden is similarly proportioned to the home, there are plenty of ways to make the most of it. As seen here, lights can been installed for a night under the moonlight, flowerbeds planted to offer colour and furniture used to accommodate social gatherings.
The nature of modern society and work often demands more frequent relocation these days. Homes, although still personal and important to us, are less permanent and, especially for the younger generation, seen more as temporary junctions on their journey through life than the ultimate destination. This is especially true with the majority of young people who have been priced out of climbing onto the property ladder and therefore move from one rental property to the next.
Moving can be one of life's more stressful experiences so it stands to reason that the less things you have to relocate, the better the experience will be. Smaller homes demand you only keep what you really need and want—your life is more streamlined and so, consequently, becomes the process of packing and moving. Instead of a moving company and weeks of planning, your move can be reduced to a few boxes, the helping hand of a friend and a couple of trips across town in a car.
In the end, the size of a home will always reflect a person's financial and personal situation but a small house offers numerous advantages. As the cost of living continues to rise and the price we pay for space spirals, it definitely makes more sense than ever to consider going small.