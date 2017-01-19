This British family's home extension is a one-off

Today’s discovery here on homify 360° is a bit more unique than what we usually present, for it is not your typical exterior façade and it also didn’t start out as a general home. This project, courtesy of PS9:Architects located in Manchester, is a brand-new barn extension that was transformed into a super modern living space.

But instead of opting for curved shingles or timber surfaces for the roof, the designers in charge decided to go with lush grass to give it that fresh, exceptional look. Honestly, we were quite surprised at their material of choice, but once we saw the end results we simply can’t imagine letting this unique structure look any other way.

Scroll ahead and decide for yourself if you agree with us…