This British family's home extension is a one-off

Today’s discovery here on homify 360° is a bit more unique than what we usually present, for it is not your typical exterior façade and it also didn’t start out as a general home. This project, courtesy of PS9:Architects located in Manchester, is a brand-new barn extension that was transformed into a super modern living space.
But instead of opting for curved shingles or timber surfaces for the roof, the designers in charge decided to go with lush grass to give it that fresh, exceptional look. Honestly, we were quite surprised at their material of choice, but once we saw the end results we simply can’t imagine letting this unique structure look any other way.
Scroll ahead and decide for yourself if you agree with us…
A stone-clad surface makes the perfect touch for the exterior façade walls, adding in a rich look of rustic charm.
To contrast, the curved-folding sliding doors bring in a firm amount of glass and steel, which are also integral components in making the exterior landscape and interior rooms link up with each other.
The steel and glass surfaces branch out a bit on top to form a curved canopy, but it’s not only to improve the aesthetics of this space.
It also serves to protect the entrance from the elements, providing a nicely shaded spot in case the homeowners decide to leave those majestic glass doors open.
Like we said earlier, the roof is finished in a nice patch of green grass to ensure the house forms a seamless link with the existing sloping landscape. When seen from the right angle from above, the house completely vanishes into the lush green landscape!
Notice how beautifully the green earth and curvy stone elements combine to form an exceptional look for this family home.
In addition to the lush grass on the roof, some skylights were also added to provide natural light for the interiors. This addition certainly creates a strong contrast with the lush and raw look of the stone and grass, offsetting beautifully with the overall rustic ambience of the space.
On the inside, no hint is given as to the unique look of the exterior surfaces.
Neutral hues adorn the colour palette to provide a spacious and airy look (complemented by the natural lighting filtering indoors); plush fabrics present comfy-looking spots everywhere we look; and spots of bright colours (like orange and blue) pop out of select furniture- and décor pieces for a bit of ‘oomph’.
