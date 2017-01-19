​The wasted garden that became something special

Of all the additions that one can add to a garden, a swimming pool most certainly reigns supreme (in our books, at least). It provides the perfect look of lavishness, is great for outdoor entertaining, and is also a firm favourite among many who wish to tone up while cooling down. Pure perfection!

That’s why we thought we’d dedicate today’s ‘before and after’ piece to a home improvement project which saw a regular old back garden get revamped into a super stylish splashing spot. But of course, like all things in life that’s worth the wait, this transformation didn’t happen in mere seconds – some hard work and maintenance went into creating this back garden paradise. And we’re showing you a step-by-step guide right here for your own swimming-pool inspiration…