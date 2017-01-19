​The wasted garden that became something special

Of all the additions that one can add to a garden, a swimming pool most certainly reigns supreme (in our books, at least). It provides the perfect look of lavishness, is great for outdoor entertaining, and is also a firm favourite among many who wish to tone up while cooling down. Pure perfection!
That’s why we thought we’d dedicate today’s ‘before and after’ piece to a home improvement project which saw a regular old back garden get revamped into a super stylish splashing spot. But of course, like all things in life that’s worth the wait, this transformation didn’t happen in mere seconds – some hard work and maintenance went into creating this back garden paradise. And we’re showing you a step-by-step guide right here for your own swimming-pool inspiration…
Before any construction could start, the chosen area for the pool had to be cleaned out first. That means all plants, rocks, roots and other elements had to be removed to ensure a clean-as-possible building site.
After that, an outline of the pool’s size and style was marked using simple wooden poles and string.
After the desired outline was complete, the excavation step was started.
Should you be thinking about DIYing your own pool, we must advise that you take into consideration elements such as piping and groundwater to ensure that your pool project doesn’t result in a big, wet mess!
Of course any pool’s ground surface needs to be as level as possible. This makes building the walls and putting in the floor much easier. There are many ways to grade the ground, but if you are using a sloping floor, you'll definitely want someone with experience to do this.
As we can see in our image above, this step is also where the plumbing was added in. We recommend that you make use of a licensed plumber to add in the necessary plumbing for your desired pool. You will need to create a supply and filtration system which meets the codes for your area.
Only a plumber with pool experience should be hired, as an inexperienced one can ruin your pool.
Next up, the walls! These, of course, should be constructed with the tops even and at a reasonable level to the surrounding ground.
When it comes to swimming pools, walls are often made from cinder block or poured concrete. Make sure to discuss the benefits of each with your contractor.
A swimming pool needs some type of moisture barrier to keep all of the water from simply leeching out. The most common options include:
• A basic plastic liner.
• A real tile covering.
• A plaster coating.
• A sprayed plastic coating.
Next up is the attachment of the inner sheath in a cool blue tone. This option is a much more budget-friendly choice than tiles.
But should you opt for this method, remember that the inner sheath should only be installed at temperatures between 15 and 25 °C, otherwise the material may warp.
After filling up the new pool with water, the external area that surrounds the pool is also beautified – leaving it as simple grass surfaces would have resulted in a dirty and debris-filled pool sooner rather than later.
Finally, these lucky owners can enjoy some prime splashing, as their pool has been completed! And just check out the stylish finishing of that stone-clad surface that surrounds the pool.
