Black kitchen ideas

James Rippon
Urban Style Kitchen - White handle-less kitchen with satin black glass units, Urban Myth
The colour black might not be everybody's cup of tea, especially in interior design, and even more so in the kitchen, we feel black is an underrated and underused colour that can add real depth and grandeur to a home. While we don't recommend going all out and using black for every detail of your kitchen, small black elements in decorating can have a big impact. Be it jet black, tones of deep, dark grey, or something similar, even the smallest touch of black can change the whole dynamic of a kitchen to positive effect.

Black is a strong colour, and should be used wisely, and sparingly. Too much black will make its presence too dominant, so make sure to find the right balance of black and colour. Be it with bright whites for a contemporary monochrome look, or with splashes of colour for something a little more personal, don't hesitate to use black and feel its grandeur for yourself.

A wide range of emotions

Urban Style Kitchen - White handle-less kitchen with satin black glass units Urban Myth
Urban Myth

Urban Style Kitchen—White handle-less kitchen with satin black glass units

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

What thought comes to mind when you think of black? Do you imagine the dark of night, or maybe something related to death, mystery or formality? The colour black is actually the absence of colour, and can conjure a wide range of thoughts and emotions. It is often associated with authority, aggression, fear, elegance, strength, and rebellion, as well as sophistication. As you can see here, the thoughtful use of black in this kitchen creates a more moody space than what might have been if it was all-white.

Framed

Daval Painted Kitchen - Kitchen Design Surrey Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors

Daval Painted Kitchen—Kitchen Design Surrey

Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors

You need not use a lot of black, and we love how the designers of this sleek  kitchen have used black to their advantage, incorporating the colour into the kitchen through the benchtops and oven, almost framing the central, black kitchen island benchtop.

Monochrome

Fulham House by Peek Architecture., Alex Maguire Photography
Alex Maguire Photography

Fulham House by Peek Architecture.

Alex Maguire Photography
Alex Maguire Photography
Alex Maguire Photography

Much the same as the image above, black has been used sparingly to create a contemporary monochrome room. Black window frames are complemented by black and white photographs, as well as a black electric stove top, with chrome pendant lights adding the final touch.

Showroom feel

German Modern Kitchen - Kitchen Design Surrey Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors

German Modern Kitchen—Kitchen Design Surrey

Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors
Raycross Interiors

This modern kitchen has used black as the dominant colour, as opposed to using it as a secondary colour as we have seen so far. Stainless steel appliances are framed by black in a polished finish; the LED lights reflecting off the polished surfaces giving a showroom effect. 

Black appliances

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

It doesn't take much to incorporate black, or any colour for that matter into your kitchen for a fresh look. Stainless steel appliances have been commonplace in kitchens for a number of years now, so if you want to do something a little different but just as stylish, black appliances, especially an oven like the one seen here, will remain timeless and classic well into the future. The black bar stools are simply the icing on the cake.

Contrast with colour

A modern kitchen in rural location Urban Myth
Urban Myth

A modern kitchen in rural location

Urban Myth
Urban Myth
Urban Myth

Black will make a room feel much darker, smaller, or even less inviting, unless it is used correctly. This spacious kitchen that is afforded the luxury of ample daylight can use a bold colour such as black, which will only enhance the mood. Hard to miss is the strong use of yellow, a contrasting colour that gives the kitchen depth and creativity.

London Home Extension with a Twist
Would you consider black in your kitchen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

