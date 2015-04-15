Black kitchen ideas

The colour black might not be everybody's cup of tea, especially in interior design, and even more so in the kitchen, we feel black is an underrated and underused colour that can add real depth and grandeur to a home. While we don't recommend going all out and using black for every detail of your kitchen, small black elements in decorating can have a big impact. Be it jet black, tones of deep, dark grey, or something similar, even the smallest touch of black can change the whole dynamic of a kitchen to positive effect.

Black is a strong colour, and should be used wisely, and sparingly. Too much black will make its presence too dominant, so make sure to find the right balance of black and colour. Be it with bright whites for a contemporary monochrome look, or with splashes of colour for something a little more personal, don't hesitate to use black and feel its grandeur for yourself.