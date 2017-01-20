​This family’s townhouse got a super modern extension

Picture it: A brick-clad townhouse in Berkshire; a structure that was built in the 1870s, which means it flaunts a classic-but-outdated look. A full-on home renovation was not necessary, yet some stylish touches were in order to add some modern shine to this family home.

That’s how Guttfield Architecture, the professionals in charge of this project, appeared on the scene. Thanks to their ingenious creativity, the existing townhouse was enlarged with a contemporary extension at the back.

They say if you have it, flaunt it. And fortunately this townhouse had ample space for a bit of modern upgrading, which came in quite handy with the modern extension in the back garden.

Let’s take a look…