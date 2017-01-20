​This family’s townhouse got a super modern extension

Picture it: A brick-clad townhouse in Berkshire; a structure that was built in the 1870s, which means it flaunts a classic-but-outdated look. A full-on home renovation was not necessary, yet some stylish touches were in order to add some modern shine to this family home.
That’s how Guttfield Architecture, the professionals in charge of this project, appeared on the scene. Thanks to their ingenious creativity, the existing townhouse was enlarged with a contemporary extension at the back.
They say if you have it, flaunt it. And fortunately this townhouse had ample space for a bit of modern upgrading, which came in quite handy with the modern extension in the back garden.
Let’s take a look…
Of course one cannot opt for just any bunch of materials when deciding to add an extension to an existing structure. The relevant tools and styles used here were developed to complement the original house in terms of both texture and colour.
A large glass sliding door was added to ensure that a strong batch of natural light (and garden views) flood inside as well.
Sneaking closer, we can see just how well the new materials combine with the old ones. And even though the existing house is built from good-old brick, the new extension definitely flaunts a more modern look via its façade, although both the old- and new structures are very similar in terms of tones.
But it’s not only an interior room that was added into the extension; a delightful terrace was also created, complete with a timber deck that provides a most promising spot for exterior socialising and/or dining.
And what became of the rest of the garden? Why, it was turned into a lush and expertly maintained garden area (complete with free-standing shed), of course.
Here we can see how a path leads us straight from the wooden deck to the shed at the end, while a beautiful selection of lush plants and flowers contrast with the expertly crafted lawn.
But now it’s time to see what the inside of this new extension brought to the table.
With a brand new extension, the possibilities are quite endless in terms of what rooms will be added to an existing house. These homeowners opted for a new kitchen, which looks wonderfully sleek and slim to complement the modern extension.
Light timber flooring beautifully enhance the wooden deck outside, while an exposed brick wall on the right adds some raw appeal into this contemporary space.
Just notice those superb skylights which inject even more light and sparkle into the room.
This is it: the meeting point between the old existing structure and the new kitchen, and we can clearly see how the ambience changes from one space to the other. Even though both rooms’ floors and walls are light and neutral, one can definitely make out the more sleek side of the new extension on the right.
A superb addition that shows us what a world of difference one little room can make.
For more inspiration, check out this: Terrific terraced home transformation.