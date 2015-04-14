Beautifully remodelled Victorian family home, Bristol

DHV Architects have completely transformed this Victorian property in North Bristol with the addition of a modern extension that allows the garden to become one with the living space. The ground floor of the family home has been opened up for a practical and sociable living arrangement, and the space is now well-ventilated and flooded with natural light. Blending in seamlessly with the existing building, the white extension is finished with grey-rimmed window frames, and sleek, sliding patio doors. Previously, building work had been undertaken by another firm who had done a less than satisfactory job, and so it was up to DHV Architects to put it right. After demolishing several walls, inserting new beams, and removing a low quality lean-to extension, this house was revealed to be a real dream home. Let's take a closer look…
Exactly as you might expect, this is every inch the traditional Victorian façade. With stone walls, a pitched roof, and beautiful bay windows, all the original features remain, and have even been given an update with a fresh coat of paint and a good amount of TLC. It's nice to see a period property so well cared for, and to observe the charming original details which have been preserved by the owners.
The rear view of this property is just as charming as the front façade, despite having quite a different look. The modern extension is a great example of contemporary architecture working with period design, with a result that really couldn't be improved upon. The exterior is fresh and smart, and also complements the streetscape—you can just about see the neighbouring property in this image.
The extension is home to a beautiful and bright kitchen and dining area. A neutral colour scheme has been tastefully employed to create a sleek and modern, yet also relaxing space for the whole family to enjoy. The polished surface of the white floor contributes to the bright and fresh appearance, and the inclusion of white cabinets and cupboards works to the same effect. Above all, however, the sliding patio doors invite natural light indoors, removing the barrier between the interior and outdoor areas.
Here we get a closer view of the kitchen itself, with stainless steel bars replacing wall units for a more modern and overall sleeker appearance. The dark wooden work tops bring warmth to the monochrome décor, and contrast with the shiny white tiles that line the walls. Splashes of colour are introduced through framed vintage posters which add vibrancy and reflect the owner's tastes—a personal touch is a must in every room!
With a touch of nautical-inspired décor, the bathroom looks clean and modern. A traditional white suite with stainless steel fixtures accompanies mint walls and a slate floor. The combination of light tones with dark grey contributes to the sophisticated and classic look. The layout is considered and practical considering the floor space, and the mirror is a clever addition which creates an illusion of space.
The living room embraces the original features of the property, making a focal point of the large windows and illustrious fire place. Polished wooden floorboards add a touch of grandeur to the main living area, and the white walls emphasise the high ceilings that give away the original date of the construction.
Like the bathroom, a mint shade decorates the walls and gives the room a chilled ambience conducive to relaxation and rest. The painted floorboards and crisp white of the window frames keep the room looking fresh, and the floral curtains and pillow cases are a charming addition that have a big visual impact and make us long for summer!