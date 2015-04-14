Beautifully remodelled Victorian family home, Bristol

DHV Architects have completely transformed this Victorian property in North Bristol with the addition of a modern extension that allows the garden to become one with the living space. The ground floor of the family home has been opened up for a practical and sociable living arrangement, and the space is now well-ventilated and flooded with natural light. Blending in seamlessly with the existing building, the white extension is finished with grey-rimmed window frames, and sleek, sliding patio doors. Previously, building work had been undertaken by another firm who had done a less than satisfactory job, and so it was up to DHV Architects to put it right. After demolishing several walls, inserting new beams, and removing a low quality lean-to extension, this house was revealed to be a real dream home. Let's take a closer look…