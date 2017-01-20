​A family built something brilliant in their little garden

Although it might not seem like it right now, summer will make a return, meaning most of us will want to venture out and spend more time outdoors to make optimum use of the warmer weather – and that includes jumping into a cool swimming pool.
The homeowners of today’s house on homify 360° definitely had some fun-in-the-sun in mind when they set out to spruce up their garden, as it was not a new garden path or tool shed they were after, but rather something much more lavish and inviting. Yes, a fantastic swimming pool was the perfect addition, and they wasted no time in getting the desired professionals (who turned out to be D'Odorico Architects) out to revamp their space into something exquisite.
Let’s see how they fared…
Even though this was not the largest plot of land ever, it still provided ample space for a little splashing spot. It already had the potential in terms of space and sun, now it just needed to kick-start its makeover process.
What a complete and utter delight! Instead of just plopping down a little pool on the lawn, our experts spruced up the entire space by adding a tiled deck which leads into the splash pool.
The sophistication factor was further enhanced via a wall fountain and modern outdoor lighting, not to mention a wonderful combination of mosaic tiles to add both cool hues and delightful detail to the scene.
But what did the other side of this yard look like before the transformation?
Well, as we can see here, it didn’t blow anyone’s minds. Yes, the lawn looked nice and there was a cute little tiled terrace, but it didn’t provide much beauty or functionality to the space.
The original tiles of the terrace were kept, and a raised deck (adorned with supreme off-white tiles) was added in which, of course, leads us to the new swimming pool. A little bit of the lawn was kept to keep the green lushness of the yard alive.
Notice how the insides of the wall fence also received modern touch-ups via outdoor lighting fixtures and stone-clad surfaces for some extra detail.
Upon closer inspection, we can see that this pool provides a very shallow area that makes up almost half of the entire pool.
The reason is two-fold: it presents a safe space for the little ones to play, and also provides a relaxing spot for adults who just want to lounge in style while sunbathing and cooling off simultaneously.
As noted, one of the new additions to the yard includes the fountain spurting forth from the wall, which goes a long way in adding to the pool’s relaxing ambience. Now it’s simply a matter of closing your eyes and lounging back in those cool waters to transport yourself off to some distant tropical paradise…
