​A family built something brilliant in their little garden

Although it might not seem like it right now, summer will make a return, meaning most of us will want to venture out and spend more time outdoors to make optimum use of the warmer weather – and that includes jumping into a cool swimming pool.

The homeowners of today’s house on homify 360° definitely had some fun-in-the-sun in mind when they set out to spruce up their garden, as it was not a new garden path or tool shed they were after, but rather something much more lavish and inviting. Yes, a fantastic swimming pool was the perfect addition, and they wasted no time in getting the desired professionals (who turned out to be D'Odorico Architects) out to revamp their space into something exquisite.

Let’s see how they fared…