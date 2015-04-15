homify 360°: Industrial chic in Peckham

The side return is a funny part of the house, and might have you asking yourself ’why it is even there?’ For those who aren't sure what a side return actually is, it is the pathway that runs alongside a house from the rear kitchen door through to the garden. Once serving a purpose as an access to the outside toilet, these now redundant passageways are being cleverly used as a space for an extension to the ground floor of a home, greatly increasing the floorspace and adding real value.

Side return extensions can cost anywhere from £25,000 up to over £100,000 pounds, depending on the size and specifications of the extension. As expensive as this may seem, extending into these useless side passages will greatly open up the ground floor, and make best use of the available space afforded to your property. Suburbs all across London are seeing homes with new side return extensions popping up, as they are the most economical way to extend a home, and can give the home owner the best return on their investment.