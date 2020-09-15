Your browser is out-of-date.

How to build a house for under £50k (ideas and plans)

DZ-1 - dom energooszczędny, ABC Pracownia Projektowa Bożena Nosiła - 1 ABC Pracownia Projektowa Bożena Nosiła - 1 Classic style houses
Have you ever thought about building a house as opposed to buying one? Yes, you might have more stress, but wouldn't it be worth a couple more sleepless nights to get exactly what you want? 

We think so, but understand that budget will play a huge part in your decision, so what if we told you you could build a house for under 50k, including architect fees (but excluding the price of the land/property)? Would that tempt you to think about it a little more seriously? 

Well, you really can and we've found some pictures that perfectly demonstrate how you can live a little smaller and still enjoy an amazing home. 

Ready to discover some of the cheapest ways to build a house? 

Choose a compact design

DZ-1 - dom energooszczędny, ABC Pracownia Projektowa Bożena Nosiła - 1 ABC Pracownia Projektowa Bożena Nosiła - 1 Classic style houses
The first thing to think about is a compact design. Don't think you can't have enough rooms as lofts are premium real estate in these smaller homes.


50 square metres would be ideal for a couple

One bedroom Wee House Floor Plan The Wee House Company Classic style houses
As you can see here, you don't need more than one bedroom, a small shower room, bijou kitchen and comfortable lounge.


Embrace open spaces

Small open plan house homify Modern kitchen
What is the cheapest type of house to build? Well, with smaller homes, you need to be ready to accept some dual-function rooms, such as kitchen/diners. They just make sense!

A family can live in 80 square metres

You can see here that just 80 square metres will get you a two-bedroom home, which even has a small utility space.


Even 65 square metres is enough

Transformation d'un T2 en T3, Julie LEFEVRE - Design d'Espace et Rendu 3D Julie LEFEVRE - Design d'Espace et Rendu 3D Modern kitchen Granite White
Two bedrooms and a separate toilet and main bathroom all fit here.


A fabulous tiny home

CASA VC - BARRIO SAN SEBASTIÁN- FUNES, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Minimalist houses
This seems like a good time to throw an inspirational picture into the mix! This home might be small, but it's very pretty.


It's all about layout

homify Modern houses
Here's another 65 square metre home that shows how to build cheap houses, plus how vital a logical layout is in a small home.


A fabulous family home

CASA DE PRAIA PORTO BELO - SC, Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte Natali de Mello - Arquitetura e Arte Tropical style houses
80 square metres gets you a lot of family space, if the kids will share a bedroom!


Keep the bedrooms functional

Colorful Small House, housetherapy housetherapy Modern style bedroom Green
To build a house for under 50k, all you really need is a bed for those bedrooms, so a cosy 8 square metre shouldn't be a problem.

Three bedrooms and lots of space

Дом из лафета., Архипарни Архипарни Modern houses
Suddenly, 110 square metres seems enormous! With room for three double-bedrooms, this is a great option as long as other spaces are kept small!

Open-plan living spaces can look amazing

Casa Esmeralda, Región 4 Arquitectura Región 4 Arquitectura Minimalist kitchen
If you're hesitant about open-plan living, just check out this 30 square metre kitchen/living room.

Uber small but very stylish

40 square metres is enough room for a single or couple who are happy to live small to have little to no mortgage.

Why not think outside the box?

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan

40 square metres of movable living space really can look amazing!

Studio living with extra style

Saklı Göl Evleri, SAKLI GÖL EVLERİ SAKLI GÖL EVLERİ Modern style bedroom
This studio space shows you don't have to live like a student just because your home is one large room.

Negate the attic

A great way to save serious money is to go without an attic.

You won't believe how small this is

Open Plan Lounge Collective Works Modern living room
Open Plan Lounge

Isn't this area stylish and pretty? What if we told you that it measures just 25 square metres?

Self-contained and modern

homify Modern houses
100 square metres could get you an ultra-contemporary single-storey home like this.

Only have one bedroom

Proyecto, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern houses
A one-bedroom home will always be far cheaper to build than a property with numerous sleeping zones. Pop overnight guests on a sofa bed!

Who needs a big bathroom anyway?

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern bathroom
When you think about how much time you spend in your bathroom, you'll realise you don't need it to be enormous!

Choose simple construction methods

b-Patio – Les Olives, b-House b-House Modern houses Wood Wood effect
Opting for a basic shell (made from cheap materials) will keep your budget super tight - your architect can help with this.

Splurge for two-bedrooms

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
If you absolutely need two bedrooms, keep them small and maximise the living room instead.

What about a prefabricated home?

DZ-3 - dom energoszczędny, ABC Pracownia Projektowa Bożena Nosiła - 1 ABC Pracownia Projektowa Bożena Nosiła - 1 Classic style houses
One of the cheapest ways to build a home, prefabricated styles are cost-effective, quick to construct and easy to customise!

This doesn't look small

CASA VC - BARRIO SAN SEBASTIÁN- FUNES, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Minimalist houses
Technically a small two-bedroom home, we don't think it looks as though this house would feel cramped.

Stick to one-storey

homify Modern houses
Bungalows will always be more cost-effective to build that multi-level homes, so consider them.

Wooden cabins are purse-friendly

Casas de madera y bungalows , BS Ingeniería BS Ingeniería Country style houses Wood Beige
A small wooden house won't break the bank but will feel homely, thanks to the warm wood tones inside.

Ground-floor of a 90 square metre home

homify Scandinavian style houses Wood Brown
The space here is divided so well to make the most of the sociable elements.

Second-floor of a 90 square metre home

homify Scandinavian style houses Wood Brown
There looks to be plenty of room for bedrooms here!

Make more of the land

DZ-4 - dom energoszczędny, ABC Pracownia Projektowa Bożena Nosiła - 1 ABC Pracownia Projektowa Bożena Nosiła - 1 Classic style houses
A small home can feel far more special and spacious with a terrace. Bonus points if you get to bring see-through materials and finishes (glass, plastic… ) into your house/terrace design to really blur the lines between your small interiors and the great, big exteriors!

Bonus tip: Prettify it on the outside

One Bedroom Bespoke Wee House, The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Country style houses
So, you’ve managed to build a house for under 50k – now what? Well, the same design rules still apply, which means commitment on your part to style up your new tiny property and make it as visually welcoming as possible. 

Let's be inspired by another one of The Wee House Company's creations: an adequate little structure that gets so much more charming and appealing thanks to its colourful exterior, the decorative trimmings, the lush green gardens, etc. 

Bonus tip: Prettify it on the inside

Two Bedroom Bespoke Wee House , The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Country style bathroom
Building cheap houses doesn’t mean neglecting their interior style. In fact, the decorating part is one of the huge perks of living in small houses, since there’s less space to tackle (and, thus, fewer accessories to buy, meaning you can still get in under your 50k budget). Fortunately, one doesn't need a lot of legroom to splash some paint, introduce some new lighting, and set down a decor piece or two as has been done in this eye-catching little bathroom. 

Are you shocked at what you could get for £50k?

