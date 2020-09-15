How to build a house for under £50k (ideas and plans)

Have you ever thought about building a house as opposed to buying one? Yes, you might have more stress, but wouldn't it be worth a couple more sleepless nights to get exactly what you want?
We think so, but understand that budget will play a huge part in your decision, so what if we told you you could build a house for under 50k, including architect fees (but excluding the price of the land/property)? Would that tempt you to think about it a little more seriously?
Well, you really can and we've found some pictures that perfectly demonstrate how you can live a little smaller and still enjoy an amazing home.
Ready to discover some of the cheapest ways to build a house?
The first thing to think about is a compact design. Don't think you can't have enough rooms as lofts are premium real estate in these smaller homes.
As you can see here, you don't need more than one bedroom, a small shower room, bijou kitchen and comfortable lounge.
What is the cheapest type of house to build? Well, with smaller homes, you need to be ready to accept some dual-function rooms, such as kitchen/diners. They just make sense!
You can see here that just 80 square metres will get you a two-bedroom home, which even has a small utility space.
Two bedrooms and a separate toilet and main bathroom all fit here.
This seems like a good time to throw an inspirational picture into the mix! This home might be small, but it's very pretty.
Here's another 65 square metre home that shows how to build cheap houses, plus how vital a logical layout is in a small home.
80 square metres gets you a lot of family space, if the kids will share a bedroom!
To build a house for under 50k, all you really need is a bed for those bedrooms, so a cosy 8 square metre shouldn't be a problem.
Suddenly, 110 square metres seems enormous! With room for three double-bedrooms, this is a great option as long as other spaces are kept small!
If you're hesitant about open-plan living, just check out this 30 square metre kitchen/living room.
40 square metres is enough room for a single or couple who are happy to live small to have little to no mortgage.
40 square metres of movable living space really can look amazing!
This studio space shows you don't have to live like a student just because your home is one large room.
Isn't this area stylish and pretty? What if we told you that it measures just 25 square metres?
100 square metres could get you an ultra-contemporary single-storey home like this.
A one-bedroom home will always be far cheaper to build than a property with numerous sleeping zones. Pop overnight guests on a sofa bed!
When you think about how much time you spend in your bathroom, you'll realise you don't need it to be enormous!
Opting for a basic shell (made from cheap materials) will keep your budget super tight - your architect can help with this.
If you absolutely need two bedrooms, keep them small and maximise the living room instead.
One of the cheapest ways to build a home, prefabricated styles are cost-effective, quick to construct and easy to customise!
Technically a small two-bedroom home, we don't think it looks as though this house would feel cramped.
Bungalows will always be more cost-effective to build that multi-level homes, so consider them.
A small wooden house won't break the bank but will feel homely, thanks to the warm wood tones inside.
The space here is divided so well to make the most of the sociable elements.
There looks to be plenty of room for bedrooms here!
A small home can feel far more special and spacious with a terrace. Bonus points if you get to bring see-through materials and finishes (glass, plastic… ) into your house/terrace design to really blur the lines between your small interiors and the great, big exteriors!
So, you’ve managed to build a house for under 50k – now what? Well, the same design rules still apply, which means commitment on your part to style up your new tiny property and make it as visually welcoming as possible.
Let's be inspired by another one of The Wee House Company's creations: an adequate little structure that gets so much more charming and appealing thanks to its colourful exterior, the decorative trimmings, the lush green gardens, etc.
Building cheap houses doesn’t mean neglecting their interior style. In fact, the decorating part is one of the huge perks of living in small houses, since there’s less space to tackle (and, thus, fewer accessories to buy, meaning you can still get in under your 50k budget). Fortunately, one doesn't need a lot of legroom to splash some paint, introduce some new lighting, and set down a decor piece or two as has been done in this eye-catching little bathroom.
