How to build a house for under £50k (ideas and plans)

Have you ever thought about building a house as opposed to buying one? Yes, you might have more stress, but wouldn't it be worth a couple more sleepless nights to get exactly what you want?

We think so, but understand that budget will play a huge part in your decision, so what if we told you you could build a house for under 50k, including architect fees (but excluding the price of the land/property)? Would that tempt you to think about it a little more seriously?

Well, you really can and we've found some pictures that perfectly demonstrate how you can live a little smaller and still enjoy an amazing home.

Ready to discover some of the cheapest ways to build a house?