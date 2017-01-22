25 ways to make the most of your small home (part one)

Hey, all you small homeowners! Don't waste time wishing your house bigger. Instead, just love the space you have and make more of it.

Interior designers are amazingly talented at making small homes look, feel and function like far bigger properties and we've honed in on a few of their top tricks. We're not ones to keep handy tricks to ourselves, so today we're bringing you the first 13 fantastic ideas (followed by the remaining 12 tomorrow).

If you're ready to open up new possibilities in your small bathroom and little living room, let's get started…