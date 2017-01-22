14 shower doors that would transform your bathroom

This might seem like a strange statement, but how much is your shower door really doing for your bathroom?

Have a think about it and you'll realise the door you choose for your shower enclosure can really make or break a beautiful space and we think you should start considering a stunning glass installation.

Bathroom designers will definitely support our theory that a clear glass shower door will add some serious style and contemporary chic to any room. But don't just take our word and their expertise for it; take a look at some of our favourite styles that we think you'll love too!