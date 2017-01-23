25 ways to make the most of your small home (part two)

We hope you tuned in for yesterday's part one of this series, as we're finishing up with another 12 fantastic tips for making more of a small home.
We can't all have the wealth of knowledge that professional interior designers do, but with a little observation and attention, we've found a few key ideas that you can put into practice in order to minimise the clutter and maximise the enjoyment of a little property.
Come with us and see what changes you can make!
With the best will in the world, CDs and DVDs simply never look neat and tidy, especially in an already jam-packed living room.
So how about disguising them inside faux books? Your home will look far more high-end and nobody will know your secret!
Small homes can be swallowed up by random piles of clutter and lacklustre organisation attempts, so stay on top of this.One thing we suggest is that you sort your spare change out.
Instead of leaving it in little piles everywhere—in bags in your wardrobe, or even in one big jar— sort it as you get it and you'll even save time when you go to the bank!
A shredder is a fantastic way to maintain a neat and organised home and when it comes to smaller properties, you need to stay on top of all that pesky paperwork.
Sort through your documents, discard anything you don't need and shred sensitive documents before popping all the waste in your recycling bin or fire.
Did you know that one large and beautiful piece of furniture can be far better in a small room than numerous little items?
It's all about how busy you make the space look, so measure your small rooms and think about the functionality you need, then invest in appropriate items.
Small homes won't thank you for drowning them in bold, bodacious patterns, as they'll simply absorb all the space. You'll end up with a busy, over the top home that feels cramped.
Avoid this by sticking with simple shapes and accents in neutral colours.
Gone are the days when there was no option but to place your television in the corner of a room, as all the flat-screen varieties are really simple to affix to your wall.
It looks neat, frees up a huge amount of floor space and all you need is a bracket for your make and model.
Instead of choosing opaque doors and accessories for your small home, we suggest opting for crystal clear glass wherever possible.
Shower cubicles, in particular, will really benefit from this as a clear glass surround will help to create the feeling of a far bigger bathroom.
All of those fiddly little bathroom additions (such as toiletries, cotton buds and spare toothbrushes) will quickly clog a counter in a small bathroom but get lost in a cupboard.
So how about some pull-out drawers underneath your sink? You'll be able to see everything at a glance and reduce the risk of duplicate purchases.
The space above your toilet is going to waste, unless you have wall shelves!
The perfect spot for fresh towels, extra loo rolls and air freshener, you'll be shocked at just how much you can store up there, helping to maintain a lovely, unfussy room.
You might not believe us, but did you know you can use patterned wallpaper in a hallway to create the illusion of far more space?
By drawing attention to a pretty pattern, the width or length of a hallway is almost forgotten and your brain will naturally assume it's larger than it is.
Small homes need all the storage help they can get, so don't simply put up with one rail in your wardrobe.
Hang another rail underneath the first one to double up on your hanging space, thereby freeing up valuable drawer or bedroom floor space.
It makes a big difference!
If you have some strangely shaped shapes in your small home that don't seem to offer anything in terms of practicality or usefulness, you need to change that.
Commissioning a carpenter to create bespoke cabinets—for even the most odd and quirky spaces—will unlock a wealth of storage potential!
