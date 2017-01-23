Your browser is out-of-date.

25 ways to make the most of your small home (part two)

press profile homify press profile homify
APARTAMENT GARNIZON W GDAŃSKU, Sikora Wnetrza Sikora Wnetrza Industrial style dressing room
Loading admin actions …

We hope you tuned in for yesterday's part one of this series, as we're finishing up with another 12 fantastic tips for making more of a small home. 

We can't all have the wealth of knowledge that professional interior designers do, but with a little observation and attention, we've found a few key ideas that you can put into practice in order to minimise the clutter and maximise the enjoyment of a little property. 

Come with us and see what changes you can make!

14. Hide CDs / DVDs in faux books

Belsize Park Coupdeville
Coupdeville

Belsize Park

Coupdeville
Coupdeville
Coupdeville

With the best will in the world, CDs and DVDs simply never look neat and tidy, especially in an already jam-packed living room

So how about disguising them inside faux books? Your home will look far more high-end and nobody will know your secret!

15. Sort your spare change

homify Scandinavian style dressing room Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Small homes can be swallowed up by random piles of clutter and lacklustre organisation attempts, so stay on top of this.One thing we suggest is that you sort your spare change out. 

Instead of leaving it in little piles everywhere—in bags in your wardrobe, or even in one big jar— sort it as you get it and you'll even save time when you go to the bank!

16. Invest in a shredder

Shawfield Street, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Classic style study/office
Ardesia Design

Shawfield Street

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

A shredder is a fantastic way to maintain a neat and organised home and when it comes to smaller properties, you need to stay on top of all that pesky paperwork.

Sort through your documents, discard anything you don't need and shred sensitive documents before popping all the waste in your recycling bin or fire.

17. Think proportionally

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Did you know that one large and beautiful piece of furniture can be far better in a small room than numerous little items?

It's all about how busy you make the space look, so measure your small rooms and think about the functionality you need, then invest in appropriate items.

18. Avoid too many bold patterns

Living room : Neutral tones In:Style Direct Minimalist living room
In:Style Direct

Living room : Neutral tones

In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct
In:Style Direct

Small homes won't thank you for drowning them in bold, bodacious patterns, as they'll simply absorb all the space. You'll end up with a busy, over the top home that feels cramped.

Avoid this by sticking with simple shapes and accents in neutral colours.

19. Mount your TV on the wall

Sierra Grande - El Retiro Antioquia, Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

Gone are the days when there was no option but to place your television in the corner of a room, as all the flat-screen varieties are really simple to affix to your wall. 

It looks neat, frees up a huge amount of floor space and all you need is a bracket for your make and model.

20. Choose clear glass

SAN AGUSTIN CAMPESTRE, Estudio Tanguma Estudio Tanguma Modern bathroom Tiles Black
Estudio Tanguma

Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma
Estudio Tanguma

Instead of choosing opaque doors and accessories for your small home, we suggest opting for crystal clear glass wherever possible.

Shower cubicles, in particular, will really benefit from this as a clear glass surround will help to create the feeling of a far bigger bathroom.

21. Have pull-out drawers under your bathroom sink

Schenk Glass Design showroom, Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify Modern bathroom
Pamela Kilcoyne—Homify

Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify
Pamela Kilcoyne—Homify
Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify

All of those fiddly little bathroom additions (such as toiletries, cotton buds and spare toothbrushes) will quickly clog a counter in a small bathroom but get lost in a cupboard.

So how about some pull-out drawers underneath your sink? You'll be able to see everything at a glance and reduce the risk of duplicate purchases.

22. Add shelves above the toilet

Beautiful Classic Bathroom homify Classic style bathroom Beige bathroom,bath,classic,freestanding bathtub,ensuite,traditional,bathroom furniture
homify

Beautiful Classic Bathroom

homify
homify
homify

The space above your toilet is going to waste, unless you have wall shelves! 

The perfect spot for fresh towels, extra loo rolls and air freshener, you'll be shocked at just how much you can store up there, helping to maintain a lovely, unfussy room.

23. Use wallpaper to create a feeling of space

Wallpaper, BY MAY/ Siluett Frost Window Film BY MAY/ Siluett Frost Window Film Walls & flooringWallpaper
BY MAY/ Siluett Frost Window Film

Wallpaper

BY MAY/ Siluett Frost Window Film
BY MAY/ Siluett Frost Window Film
BY MAY/ Siluett Frost Window Film

You might not believe us, but did you know you can use patterned wallpaper in a hallway to create the illusion of far more space? 

By drawing attention to a pretty pattern, the width or length of a hallway is almost forgotten and your brain will naturally assume it's larger than it is.

24. Add a second rail to your closet

APARTAMENT GARNIZON W GDAŃSKU, Sikora Wnetrza Sikora Wnetrza Industrial style dressing room
Sikora Wnetrza

Sikora Wnetrza
Sikora Wnetrza
Sikora Wnetrza

Small homes need all the storage help they can get, so don't simply put up with one rail in your wardrobe. 

Hang another rail underneath the first one to double up on your hanging space, thereby freeing up valuable drawer or bedroom floor space. 

It makes a big difference!

25. Commission a custom closet

Begehbarer Kleiderschrank unter Schräge, meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH Modern dressing room
meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH

meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH
meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH
meine möbelmanufaktur GmbH

If you have some strangely shaped shapes in your small home that don't seem to offer anything in terms of practicality or usefulness, you need to change that.

Commissioning a carpenter to create bespoke cabinets—for even the most odd and quirky spaces—will unlock a wealth of storage potential!

If you missed part one, check it out here: 25 ways to make the most of your small home (part one).

Family home for under £100k - contemporary structures
How else have you got more from your small home?

