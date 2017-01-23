12 kitchen counters that are ideal for small homes

Kitchens in small homes can be something of a blessing and a curse. You obviously need a kitchen, but getting the right layout and combination of cabinets and worktop area can be tricky, especially when the proportions are small and hard to work with.

Kitchen planners make it all look so easy and are experts when it comes to maximising the space in a tiny cooking area, so we've picked up some top tips from them!

If you've been wondering how you can get enough counter space in your own small kitchen, come with us now as we show you some fantastic examples of small but usable worktops, as one of them might be exactly what you need!