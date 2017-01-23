Your browser is out-of-date.

25 dream bedrooms (with terraces) you'll fall for

press profile homify
Casa entre Arboles, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
We know not everyone is lucky enough to have a master bedroom that leads out onto a terrace, but if you do (or are thinking about adding one) we know you'll find your inspiration here.

We've searched out 25 beautiful bedroom designs that blend seamlessly with an outdoor terrace, and to say that the interior designers who curated these fabulous spaces are clearly very talented would be such an understatement!

Perfectly blurring the lines between indoor and outdoor space, you'll be blown away by how natural elements and organic integration have been captured, so let's take a look…

1. Rustic tones

Casa en las Lomas, 2010, Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca

Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca
Taller Luis Esquinca

The terracotta bedroom colours, natural wood and bright greenery outside on the terrace all combine beautifully, making for a really warm vibe that feels truly restful.

2. Perfect balance

B + H 45 , HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS
HPONCE ARQUITECTOS

The simple, neutral décor of this bedroom makes for such a lovely contrast with the mature trees outside and we love the bistro dining set that screams of romantic breakfast potential.

3. Inside or outside?

La Casa Desnuda, Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

What an inspired and unusual design! The polished concrete of the little terrace area is a lovely hard edge that contrasts with the soft wood and neutrals of the bedroom.

4. All the light

Prados #2, MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño
MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño

MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño
MX Taller de Arquitectura &amp; Diseño
MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño

The use of glass blocks and a clear glass door as the terrace/bedroom divide here is amazing. Natural light will flow into the bedroom all the time and just pop the door open and you're outside!

5. Perfect for a Shakespearean moment

Casa LA 356, RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura

RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura

This entire bedroom has us green with envy and that's not just the phenomenal view reflecting on our face.

Glass everywhere keeps this room looking incredible and light, but the fact it leads out onto a pretty balcony is an extra bonus. No wonder there aren't any curtains!

6. Sleep with a view

CASA RR, BURO ARQUITECTURA
BURO ARQUITECTURA

BURO ARQUITECTURA
BURO ARQUITECTURA
BURO ARQUITECTURA

Seeing the delightful coastal views this bedroom enjoys, it's little wonder that a terrace was added for full enjoyment. Can't you just imagine enjoying a glass of wine before bed out there?

7. Apartment style

Palmas Park, ArtiA desarrollo, arquitectura y mobiliario.
ArtiA desarrollo, arquitectura y mobiliario.

ArtiA desarrollo, arquitectura y mobiliario.
ArtiA desarrollo, arquitectura y mobiliario.
ArtiA desarrollo, arquitectura y mobiliario.

Not many high-level apartments have the benefit of being able to enjoy an outdoor terrace, but this design is exceptional. Sacrificing an extra indoor room to create a little outdoor space was well worth it!

8. Amazing proportions

Casa Dalias, grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura

grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura

First things first, this bedroom/home office space is utterly spectacular! 

Secondly, the only thing that could have possibly made it better was a pretty outdoor terrace and it's no surprise that there is one. The wooden decking finish really fits with the interior styling.

9. Dine out

Villa Farallón 14, BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

What a charming idea. Popping the dining room out on a terrace makes such good sense, especially if the weather is on your side. 

The palm-print bed linen helps to create a consistent tropical theme.

10. Garner a garden

CASA CR-180, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

The contrast of a dark wooden floor and bright white shingle looks phenomenal, letting you know that you're out of the bedroom and into the private garden.

11. Huge in style

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

This bedroom might not be huge, but it's worth being a little more modest in order to have access to a huge outdoor terrace.

An alternative angle

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Just look at how symbiotic the colour choices are in the bedroom and out on the terrace. We think the tiled floor is a stroke of genius that makes you yearn to be outside.

12. Up in the trees

Casa del Arbol, Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Small and perfectly formed, this terrace is a delightful break from the bedroom norm. With bi-folding doors in place, you can feel as though you're sleeping in the great outdoors!

13. Grab some greenery

HRE24 House Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

HRE24 House

Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

It can be so easy to forget that nature lifts a home but with this terrace in place, some potted plants are at the ready to inject some natural charm and relaxation.

14. Matchy-matchy

Kupuri , BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

Don't you think it's absolutely ingenious that the terrace cushions match the bed linen? Helping to create a wonderful cohesion, even the floor tiles are the same!

15. Elegance at every turn

Casa Cuixa, BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

A simply decorated bedroom leads out smoothly to this beautiful terrace, with sweeping lines and pared back furnishing and the overall look is wonderful.

16. Lay down or lounge?

CASA GABRIELA, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual
TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual

This minimalist bedroom is something else, but what we're most taken with is the simplicity of the terrace area. With some statement concrete blocks and a simple hammock, it looks chic and simple in the best possible way.

17. Self-contained style

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

We'll take a self-contained bedroom cube, please! Seeing the way that it opens out to terraces on both sides, we're blown away by how peaceful this space feels.

18. Muted tones

Bilbaoo Residencial , Lo Interior
Lo Interior

Lo Interior
Lo Interior
Lo Interior

With a charming bedroom in place, a bust terrace would ruin the restful aesthetic, but that's not a concern here. Just look at those pretty yet muted floor tiles. 

Imagine being able to get out of bed and sit down for breakfast outside.

19. Modern and funky

Paseo 82, Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

AstroTurf, contemporary seating and quirky touches (such as a standard lamp) come together to make this terrace an absolute dream. 

All the benefits of outdoor space, but none of the upkeep!

20. Holiday vibes

Casa Tortugas, BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

The gauzy drapes surrounding the bed give such a romantic feel to this bedroom. But then add a terrace with some gorgeous lighting and, suddenly, you're experiencing honeymoon vibes every day.

21. Small but stunning

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design, Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design

Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design
Erika Winters® Design

You don't need a huge terrace to enjoy the open bedroom feel, as a balcony barely bigger than a Juliet style, will work a treat. We love the simple potted plants and wooden chair décor, which provide a great spot for people watching!

22. Not your average bedroom

Departamento Tres Picos, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

With all the unique and personal touches in this bedroom, you knew it would lead out onto a funky terrace, didn't you? The greenery outdoors really works with the feature wall to creates a harmonious look.

23. Knitted together

Casa Lunamar, José Vigil Arquitectos
José Vigil Arquitectos

José Vigil Arquitectos
José Vigil Arquitectos
José Vigil Arquitectos

We're really enjoying these terraces that see the interior flooring continuing outside for a seamless connection. Wood with wood works so well and, given how beautiful this bedroom is, we can't tell which element is actually the view!

24. Glass and white

Casa entre Arboles, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

This bedroom feels like a high-end snow globe thanks to all the glass. The sliding doors that lead out onto the terrace are almost indistinguishable from the rest of the glazing, but open up a whole world of natural beauty.

25. City styling

Departamento CGB , ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

Not everyone thinks of urban landscapes as beautiful but we do, especially now that we've seen the terrific view this bedroom enjoys. We can imagine enjoying a glass of bubbly and watching the city lights turn on at night, can't you?

For some terrace inspiration, tale a look at this Ideabook: This family built their terrace (and it turns out great!).

145 m² family home for under £70k (plans included)
Which bedroom terrace design was your favourite?

Discover home inspiration!

