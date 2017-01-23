25 dream bedrooms (with terraces) you'll fall for

We know not everyone is lucky enough to have a master bedroom that leads out onto a terrace, but if you do (or are thinking about adding one) we know you'll find your inspiration here.
We've searched out 25 beautiful bedroom designs that blend seamlessly with an outdoor terrace, and to say that the interior designers who curated these fabulous spaces are clearly very talented would be such an understatement!
Perfectly blurring the lines between indoor and outdoor space, you'll be blown away by how natural elements and organic integration have been captured, so let's take a look…
The terracotta bedroom colours, natural wood and bright greenery outside on the terrace all combine beautifully, making for a really warm vibe that feels truly restful.
The simple, neutral décor of this bedroom makes for such a lovely contrast with the mature trees outside and we love the bistro dining set that screams of romantic breakfast potential.
What an inspired and unusual design! The polished concrete of the little terrace area is a lovely hard edge that contrasts with the soft wood and neutrals of the bedroom.
The use of glass blocks and a clear glass door as the terrace/bedroom divide here is amazing. Natural light will flow into the bedroom all the time and just pop the door open and you're outside!
This entire bedroom has us green with envy and that's not just the phenomenal view reflecting on our face.
Glass everywhere keeps this room looking incredible and light, but the fact it leads out onto a pretty balcony is an extra bonus. No wonder there aren't any curtains!
Seeing the delightful coastal views this bedroom enjoys, it's little wonder that a terrace was added for full enjoyment. Can't you just imagine enjoying a glass of wine before bed out there?
Not many high-level apartments have the benefit of being able to enjoy an outdoor terrace, but this design is exceptional. Sacrificing an extra indoor room to create a little outdoor space was well worth it!
First things first, this bedroom/home office space is utterly spectacular!
Secondly, the only thing that could have possibly made it better was a pretty outdoor terrace and it's no surprise that there is one. The wooden decking finish really fits with the interior styling.
What a charming idea. Popping the dining room out on a terrace makes such good sense, especially if the weather is on your side.
The palm-print bed linen helps to create a consistent tropical theme.
The contrast of a dark wooden floor and bright white shingle looks phenomenal, letting you know that you're out of the bedroom and into the private garden.
This bedroom might not be huge, but it's worth being a little more modest in order to have access to a huge outdoor terrace.
Just look at how symbiotic the colour choices are in the bedroom and out on the terrace. We think the tiled floor is a stroke of genius that makes you yearn to be outside.
Small and perfectly formed, this terrace is a delightful break from the bedroom norm. With bi-folding doors in place, you can feel as though you're sleeping in the great outdoors!
It can be so easy to forget that nature lifts a home but with this terrace in place, some potted plants are at the ready to inject some natural charm and relaxation.
Don't you think it's absolutely ingenious that the terrace cushions match the bed linen? Helping to create a wonderful cohesion, even the floor tiles are the same!
A simply decorated bedroom leads out smoothly to this beautiful terrace, with sweeping lines and pared back furnishing and the overall look is wonderful.
This minimalist bedroom is something else, but what we're most taken with is the simplicity of the terrace area. With some statement concrete blocks and a simple hammock, it looks chic and simple in the best possible way.
We'll take a self-contained bedroom cube, please! Seeing the way that it opens out to terraces on both sides, we're blown away by how peaceful this space feels.
With a charming bedroom in place, a bust terrace would ruin the restful aesthetic, but that's not a concern here. Just look at those pretty yet muted floor tiles.
Imagine being able to get out of bed and sit down for breakfast outside.
AstroTurf, contemporary seating and quirky touches (such as a standard lamp) come together to make this terrace an absolute dream.
All the benefits of outdoor space, but none of the upkeep!
The gauzy drapes surrounding the bed give such a romantic feel to this bedroom. But then add a terrace with some gorgeous lighting and, suddenly, you're experiencing honeymoon vibes every day.
You don't need a huge terrace to enjoy the open bedroom feel, as a balcony barely bigger than a Juliet style, will work a treat. We love the simple potted plants and wooden chair décor, which provide a great spot for people watching!
With all the unique and personal touches in this bedroom, you knew it would lead out onto a funky terrace, didn't you? The greenery outdoors really works with the feature wall to creates a harmonious look.
We're really enjoying these terraces that see the interior flooring continuing outside for a seamless connection. Wood with wood works so well and, given how beautiful this bedroom is, we can't tell which element is actually the view!
This bedroom feels like a high-end snow globe thanks to all the glass. The sliding doors that lead out onto the terrace are almost indistinguishable from the rest of the glazing, but open up a whole world of natural beauty.
Not everyone thinks of urban landscapes as beautiful but we do, especially now that we've seen the terrific view this bedroom enjoys. We can imagine enjoying a glass of bubbly and watching the city lights turn on at night, can't you?
