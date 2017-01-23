25 dream bedrooms (with terraces) you'll fall for

We know not everyone is lucky enough to have a master bedroom that leads out onto a terrace, but if you do (or are thinking about adding one) we know you'll find your inspiration here.

We've searched out 25 beautiful bedroom designs that blend seamlessly with an outdoor terrace, and to say that the interior designers who curated these fabulous spaces are clearly very talented would be such an understatement!

Perfectly blurring the lines between indoor and outdoor space, you'll be blown away by how natural elements and organic integration have been captured, so let's take a look…