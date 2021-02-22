​10 great colours to paint your small living room walls

Isn’t playing interior designer great? You get to choose from decorations, furniture, patterns and so much more to spruce up your spaces – but, of course, this also comes with responsibility, like knowing which colours to pick when you want a room to appear larger.

Yes, colours most definitely play an essential role in a room’s ambience, and can immediately affect the mood of the person/people in it. Generally speaking, cooler and lighter colours (whites, creams, mint green, baby blue) expand a room, while brighter and warmer hues (tiger orange, apple red, magenta pink) close a room in.

But sometimes a burst of bright colour is exactly what you need to enliven a room and make it feel more energetic, especially one that gets as much attention as the living room. Thus, on with today’s piece where we inspire you with 10 very different living rooms that each has their own colour scheme (and unique vibe).