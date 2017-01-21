Old house renovation- Flawless indeed

Today on homify 360°, we tackle an abode that recently underwent a full-on home renovation. And although we are not privy to information on what the house looked like before the professionals took control, we do know that it was a dated Edwardian coach-house that was turned into a luxury four-bedroom home.
In addition to new materials and colours (and spaces), a contemporary extension was added to the rear to make the most of the sea views.
Let’s take a look!
What a picturesque setting to welcome one’s visitors. Light neutrals adorn the colour palette while texture-rich materials have been used for everything from the floor to the walls and roof.
And the two little potted plants framing the front door add the perfect touch of softness and charm.
Stepping back, we can see what the entire structure looks like. As the house is built on a slope, it shows off various levels connected to one another via steps.
The timber garage door in the very front shows off a stone-grey hue, pleasingly breaking up the whites and creams of the colour palette.
For afternoon tea (or al fresco lunches, or play space for the kiddies… ) the house presents this raised platform that was turned into a fresh garden spot right opposite the front door.
A pristinely maintained lawn, soft shrubs and delicate trees all flaunt their combinations of greens pleasantly, treating these homeowners to a fabulously spacious (and beautiful) garden.
Time to see what the interiors are offering up…
What a superb space for cooking. Presenting a most modern look, the kitchen also treats us to hardwood floors that contrast beautifully with the crisp whiteness of the cabinetry (and walls and ceiling).
Ample storage- and prepping space is guaranteed in here, and we can just imagine the serene ambience of enjoying one’s first morning coffee at that delightful island while the sun streams inside.
Upstairs, the neutral hues join up with soft pastel tones for a cooler, fresher look.
Those fantastic wooden floors continue to add so much charm and warmth into the spaces, yet we are just so crazy about the pale seafoam-green on the walls and door frames.
Last but certainly not least, one of the bathrooms, which present a most cool look thanks to its powder-blue hues. This soft and subdued look goes exceptionally well with the patterned floor.
And thanks to stainless steel surfaces, light gets to bounce around most pleasantly and adds a unique glowing look to this interior space. A pleasant look for a charming house that is sure to become even more spectacular once it’s filled up with decoration and furniture!
