Old house renovation- Flawless indeed

Today on homify 360°, we tackle an abode that recently underwent a full-on home renovation. And although we are not privy to information on what the house looked like before the professionals took control, we do know that it was a dated Edwardian coach-house that was turned into a luxury four-bedroom home.

In addition to new materials and colours (and spaces), a contemporary extension was added to the rear to make the most of the sea views.

Let’s take a look!