Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Old house renovation- Flawless indeed

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Full renovation Project, J.J.Mullane Ltd J.J.Mullane Ltd Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Today on homify 360°, we tackle an abode that recently underwent a full-on home renovation. And although we are not privy to information on what the house looked like before the professionals took control, we do know that it was a dated Edwardian coach-house that was turned into a luxury four-bedroom home. 

In addition to new materials and colours (and spaces), a contemporary extension was added to the rear to make the most of the sea views. 

Let’s take a look!

Welcome, welcome!

Full renovation Project, J.J.Mullane Ltd J.J.Mullane Ltd Modern houses
J.J.Mullane Ltd

Full renovation Project

J.J.Mullane Ltd
J.J.Mullane Ltd
J.J.Mullane Ltd

What a picturesque setting to welcome one’s visitors. Light neutrals adorn the colour palette while texture-rich materials have been used for everything from the floor to the walls and roof.

And the two little potted plants framing the front door add the perfect touch of softness and charm.

The whole house

Full renovation Project, J.J.Mullane Ltd J.J.Mullane Ltd Modern houses
J.J.Mullane Ltd

Full renovation Project

J.J.Mullane Ltd
J.J.Mullane Ltd
J.J.Mullane Ltd

Stepping back, we can see what the entire structure looks like. As the house is built on a slope, it shows off various levels connected to one another via steps. 

The timber garage door in the very front shows off a stone-grey hue, pleasingly breaking up the whites and creams of the colour palette.

A lush spot

Full renovation Project, J.J.Mullane Ltd J.J.Mullane Ltd Modern garden
J.J.Mullane Ltd

Full renovation Project

J.J.Mullane Ltd
J.J.Mullane Ltd
J.J.Mullane Ltd

For afternoon tea (or al fresco lunches, or play space for the kiddies… ) the house presents this raised platform that was turned into a fresh garden spot right opposite the front door. 

A pristinely maintained lawn, soft shrubs and delicate trees all flaunt their combinations of greens pleasantly, treating these homeowners to a fabulously spacious (and beautiful) garden. 

Time to see what the interiors are offering up…

The light-filled kitchen

Full renovation Project, J.J.Mullane Ltd J.J.Mullane Ltd Modern kitchen
J.J.Mullane Ltd

Full renovation Project

J.J.Mullane Ltd
J.J.Mullane Ltd
J.J.Mullane Ltd

What a superb space for cooking. Presenting a most modern look, the kitchen also treats us to hardwood floors that contrast beautifully with the crisp whiteness of the cabinetry (and walls and ceiling). 

Ample storage- and prepping space is guaranteed in here, and we can just imagine the serene ambience of enjoying one’s first morning coffee at that delightful island while the sun streams inside.

Soft hues

Full renovation Project, J.J.Mullane Ltd J.J.Mullane Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
J.J.Mullane Ltd

Full renovation Project

J.J.Mullane Ltd
J.J.Mullane Ltd
J.J.Mullane Ltd

Upstairs, the neutral hues join up with soft pastel tones for a cooler, fresher look. 

Those fantastic wooden floors continue to add so much charm and warmth into the spaces, yet we are just so crazy about the pale seafoam-green on the walls and door frames.

A cool bathroom space

Full renovation Project, J.J.Mullane Ltd J.J.Mullane Ltd Modern bathroom
J.J.Mullane Ltd

Full renovation Project

J.J.Mullane Ltd
J.J.Mullane Ltd
J.J.Mullane Ltd

Last but certainly not least, one of the bathrooms, which present a most cool look thanks to its powder-blue hues. This soft and subdued look goes exceptionally well with the patterned floor.

And thanks to stainless steel surfaces, light gets to bounce around most pleasantly and adds a unique glowing look to this interior space. A pleasant look for a charming house that is sure to become even more spectacular once it’s filled up with decoration and furniture! 

Ready for something equally spectacular on a grander scale? Then see how: This family built their dream home by the forest.

10 professional secrets that will modernise your home
Let us know what YOU think of this home’s new look!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks