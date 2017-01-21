Transformation of abandoned house

Here on homify we are all about beauty and functionality when it comes to architecture and interior design. However, it is important to note that all of these fantastic creations were, once upon a time, not much to boast about. Even the most elegant house had to start on a drawing board, and a lot of the spectacular structures we see here on homify were once fixer-uppers – which is why we dedicate so much time to our ‘before and after’ pieces.

Case in point today’s discovery: a renovation that is truly noteworthy. We journey to Amarante, northern Portugal, to look at a contemporary style house that has a modern layout, spacious interior, a swimming pool, and even a charming garden. Or rather, that is what this space boasts today, after the geniuses of architectural company Bárbara Abreu had their hands on this project.

Let’s discover this little renovation sensation.