Tiny Derbyshire bungalow lives big!

When it was time for an outdated and very small bungalow in Dronfield, Derbyshire to get a new (and modern) lease of life, the relevant homeowners called in Bothams Architectural Design. But this makeover far exceeded a can of fresh paint and new garden trimmings – it evolved into a large home renovation that included the property becoming much more spacious, getting treated to a fresh new look for the façade, and even being presented with a basement garage in the process.
We simply couldn’t believe the huge transformation when comparing the ‘before’ and ‘after’ photos, and we have a feeling you might be equally surprised…
Even though we love a beautiful brick wall, the rich texture and delightful pattern that goes hand in hand with an exposed brick surface was, sadly, not to be found here.
We wish we could say that was the only reason why this façade underwent a makeover, but just look at it: it was sad, dull and utterly depressing.
What a transformation! It is clear that so much more than the brick surfaces were changed – just look how much bigger the house is, thanks to new add-ons and a complete overhaul in the layout.
Our favourite piece here? It’s a race between the new front entrance (steps and a dark iron railing that leads to a wooden door) and the lush scattering of shrubs and plants that soften the house’s hard-brick look.
Which do you prefer?
Shifting our perspective ever so slightly to the left allows us to see much more of those rich red hues of the exterior façade, and how splendidly they contrast with the natural greens of the garden.
Let’s see what the transformation brought forth at the back…
With a back yard that looks like this, we’d rather stay inside. That rear terrace was cluttered, looked way overdue for a decent cleaning, and it would seem that no TLC was given to the garden whatsoever.
Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house of your dreams.
In addition to the brick façade getting a rich new look, the garden and terrace areas were also (thank goodness) included in the makeover. What was once a gloomy and cluttered terrace has now become a beautifully maintained lawn.
And just look how the door at the end of the structure got transformed into a beautiful glass opening that zig-zags open to allow fresh air and sunshine to enter the home.
A truly inspiring makeover that just goes to show it’s never too late to try a bit of modern style.
While we’re in the spirit of makeovers, take a look at: Sad garden is now king of the street.