Tiny Derbyshire bungalow lives big!

When it was time for an outdated and very small bungalow in Dronfield, Derbyshire to get a new (and modern) lease of life, the relevant homeowners called in Bothams Architectural Design. But this makeover far exceeded a can of fresh paint and new garden trimmings – it evolved into a large home renovation that included the property becoming much more spacious, getting treated to a fresh new look for the façade, and even being presented with a basement garage in the process.

We simply couldn’t believe the huge transformation when comparing the ‘before’ and ‘after’ photos, and we have a feeling you might be equally surprised…