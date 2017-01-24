10 amazing wooden wardrobes!

If you want to add some extra style to your bedroom storage, you can't go wrong by choosing a wooden wardrobe.
We were keen to see what styles people already have—whether shop-bought or custom creations from a talented carpenter—and we know you're going to be as spoilt for choice as we were.
From dark wood to built-in, there are so many variations and different styles to choose from, so let's take a look at some of our favourites and see if any tempt you as well.
We didn't think we'd be fans of a black wood wardrobe, but look how stylish it is. Talk about perfect for a monochrome bedroom!
Again, there's a great selection of storage compartments and the high-level cabinets add a lot of bonus space.
The mid-brown wood looks amazing but when you add in frosted glass doors, a variety of drawers, hanging space, shelves and accessory compartments, you can't deny it's really special.
This has to be a wardrobe for a shoe fanatic. The sliding parquet effect doors are beautiful in their own right, but open one side and the incredible shoe shelving really turns this into something else.
On the other side, you'll find rails and drawers so everything is catered for.
On one hand, this wardrobe looks fairly traditional (especially as it's a built-in style) but contrast some sleek aluminium door handles and all of a sudden, it's a contemporary/traditional hybrid.
It looks great and the size is outstanding!
If dark wood wouldn't suit your bedroom, fear not, as this ash toned gem could be perfect for you.
Floor-to-ceiling cabinets maximise the storage potential and the contrasting front section is an open-out accessory stashing space!
The wood chosen for this custom build really directed the design, as the long, impactful grain needs to be seen!
Created for a specific wall, this wardrobe fits the room like a glove and we suspect is filled with clever internal storage, such as shelving and drawers.
If you don't have a huge bedroom, you should look at proportional wardrobes that won't drown out all the space, like this marvellous mahogany number.
The exposed shelves are great as you can stash pretty shoes in there, while high top cupboards add unexpected extra storage.
In bedrooms that need to have extra practicality, a wardrobe like this would be ideal.
Handy clothing storage leads neatly into bookshelves and a desk, creating an all-in-one station that looks as great as it's functional.
We love this design! Not only because the wood looks beautiful and glossy, but also because of how many doors it has.
By extending the end panels, there's even a handy stash area on top, which would be perfect for shoe and hat boxes (or perhaps long-forgotten fitness equipment).
Using a wall niche as a built-in wardrobe is a genius move, but matching the wood to the floor is an extra touch that sets this closet apart.
Simple handles allow the stunning material to be the star of the show and the neatness of this installation has us wanting to call out a carpenter!
For more closet inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 wardrobe designs that maximise space in your home.