10 amazing wooden wardrobes!

If you want to add some extra style to your bedroom storage, you can't go wrong by choosing a wooden wardrobe.

We were keen to see what styles people already have—whether shop-bought or custom creations from a talented carpenter—and we know you're going to be as spoilt for choice as we were.

From dark wood to built-in, there are so many variations and different styles to choose from, so let's take a look at some of our favourites and see if any tempt you as well.