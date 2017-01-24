Your browser is out-of-date.

Cheap'n easy home upgrades (part one)

Oakhill Court, Putney, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Rustic style living room
When it comes to home upgrades, it can seem hard to get the right mix of value for money and high impact, but not anymore! 

We've been paying attention to all the most effective techniques being used by top interior designers and found some incredibly simple to copy and cost-effective ideas, which we're going to share with you today (and tomorrow in part two). 

Read on if you're keen to give your home a million dollar look for just a few pounds, as these ideas will have a fantastic impact on the look and feel of your property.

1. Create a brick effect wall with tiles

homify Walls & flooringTiles
homify

homify
homify
homify

Nobody really wants to be chipping existing plaster off their walls, but if a bare brick look is something you're obsessing over, we have the answer… tiles! 

There's a fantastic array of brick-look tiles available in high street DIY stores nowadays and they're far easier to apply than plaster is to remove.

2. Use removable wallpaper

Hexa-Gone wallpaper quirk and rescue Walls & flooringWallpaper
quirk and rescue

Hexa-Gone wallpaper

quirk and rescue
quirk and rescue
quirk and rescue

Wallpaper is enjoying something of a renaissance, but if you know you like to redecorate fairly regularly, you should grab a couple of rolls of removable paper. 

It's like vinyl-wrapping your walls!

3. Seal cracks in your tub with caulk

Vancouver Cast Iron Bath, Without Tap Holes UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques BathroomBathtubs & showers Metal Red Jig Bath,Victorian Style Bath,Cast Iron Baths
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques

Vancouver Cast Iron Bath, Without Tap Holes

UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques

A cracked tub can really ruin the aesthetic of an otherwise pretty bathroom. Tackle this issue quickly, easily and cheaply by using white caulk sealant to plug the holes. 

homify hint: For a seamless look, add some washing up liquid to your finger and smooth it out as soon as it forms a skin.

4. Add some coving

Oakhill Court, Putney, Ardesia Design Ardesia Design Rustic style living room
Ardesia Design

Oakhill Court, Putney

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Modern looks are a great way to keep a home timeless and classic, but some coving won't go amiss if you're trying to add a little bit of glamour. 

You can choose from plain or detailed coving but, either way, a little coving adhesive and you're done!

5. Apply a fresh coat of paint

Cotsworld, The Painted Furniture Company The Painted Furniture Company BedroomBeds & headboards
The Painted Furniture Company

Cotsworld

The Painted Furniture Company
The Painted Furniture Company
The Painted Furniture Company

Nothing revives a room quite like a fresh coat of paint.

Even if you use exactly the same colour, it will pop and feel brighter. Plus, you might already have enough leftover in the shed to avoid having to buy any more.

6. Create steel-look appliances with paint

Built-In Fridge and Pantry STUDIO Z Modern kitchen White
STUDIO Z

Built-In Fridge and Pantry

STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z

Did you know you can paint old white appliances with a special paint to make them look like stainless steel? Neither did we, until now! 

The effect is amazing, but follow all the instructions and don't skip the prep stage.

7. Get the leaded window look with decals

Frameless glass internal porch Ion Glass Modern houses Glass glass screen
Ion Glass

Frameless glass internal porch

Ion Glass
Ion Glass
Ion Glass

Leaded windows add such charm and decadence to a property, but they can be expensive to install. You can get the same look for less money and no effort by using specialist leading decals.

8. Paint your kitchen cabinets

Country Kitchen Casa Più Arredamenti country kitchen
Casa Più Arredamenti

Country Kitchen

Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti

If you have wooden kitchen cabinets and fancy mixing things up a bit, grab some paint and get creative.

Natural wood doors always look fantastic with a coat of transformative paint (even if it's just a neutral cream), but a pop of colour is always fun!

9. Replace an outdated splashback

Aqua Marine Turquoise Glass Metro Tile Kitchen Splash Back homify Walls & flooringTiles Tiles Turquoise
homify

Aqua Marine Turquoise Glass Metro Tile Kitchen Splash Back

homify
homify
homify

If your kitchen splashback has seen better days, stop trying to clean the grout and just chip all those tiles off. 

Replace your old splashback with new, high-end tiles and you'll soon see that for a small cash investment, your kitchen will feel like new!

10. Paint your vinyl floor

NEOCIM Patch Classic Noir + Lave homify BathroomDecoration Ceramic ceramics,ceramic tiles,victorian tiles,victorian floor,victorian floor tile,bath,bathroom,bathroom floor,bathroom walls
homify

NEOCIM Patch Classic Noir + Lave

homify
homify
homify

We're really enjoying discovering all the surfaces you can paint, as we had no idea vinyl flooring paint was a thing! 

Special hardwearing paint is freely available in DIY stores and we think you should go all out and try your hand at some funky designs on your old floor.

Come back tomorrow for part two!

Which idea(s) has tempted you to take on a new project?

