Cheap'n easy home upgrades (part one)

When it comes to home upgrades, it can seem hard to get the right mix of value for money and high impact, but not anymore!
We've been paying attention to all the most effective techniques being used by top interior designers and found some incredibly simple to copy and cost-effective ideas, which we're going to share with you today (and tomorrow in part two).
Read on if you're keen to give your home a million dollar look for just a few pounds, as these ideas will have a fantastic impact on the look and feel of your property.
Nobody really wants to be chipping existing plaster off their walls, but if a bare brick look is something you're obsessing over, we have the answer… tiles!
There's a fantastic array of brick-look tiles available in high street DIY stores nowadays and they're far easier to apply than plaster is to remove.
Wallpaper is enjoying something of a renaissance, but if you know you like to redecorate fairly regularly, you should grab a couple of rolls of removable paper.
It's like vinyl-wrapping your walls!
A cracked tub can really ruin the aesthetic of an otherwise pretty bathroom. Tackle this issue quickly, easily and cheaply by using white caulk sealant to plug the holes.
homify hint: For a seamless look, add some washing up liquid to your finger and smooth it out as soon as it forms a skin.
Modern looks are a great way to keep a home timeless and classic, but some coving won't go amiss if you're trying to add a little bit of glamour.
You can choose from plain or detailed coving but, either way, a little coving adhesive and you're done!
Nothing revives a room quite like a fresh coat of paint.
Even if you use exactly the same colour, it will pop and feel brighter. Plus, you might already have enough leftover in the shed to avoid having to buy any more.
Did you know you can paint old white appliances with a special paint to make them look like stainless steel? Neither did we, until now!
The effect is amazing, but follow all the instructions and don't skip the prep stage.
Leaded windows add such charm and decadence to a property, but they can be expensive to install. You can get the same look for less money and no effort by using specialist leading decals.
If you have wooden kitchen cabinets and fancy mixing things up a bit, grab some paint and get creative.
Natural wood doors always look fantastic with a coat of transformative paint (even if it's just a neutral cream), but a pop of colour is always fun!
If your kitchen splashback has seen better days, stop trying to clean the grout and just chip all those tiles off.
Replace your old splashback with new, high-end tiles and you'll soon see that for a small cash investment, your kitchen will feel like new!
We're really enjoying discovering all the surfaces you can paint, as we had no idea vinyl flooring paint was a thing!
Special hardwearing paint is freely available in DIY stores and we think you should go all out and try your hand at some funky designs on your old floor.
Come back tomorrow for part two!