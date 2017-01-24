Cheap'n easy home upgrades (part one)

When it comes to home upgrades, it can seem hard to get the right mix of value for money and high impact, but not anymore!

We've been paying attention to all the most effective techniques being used by top interior designers and found some incredibly simple to copy and cost-effective ideas, which we're going to share with you today (and tomorrow in part two).

Read on if you're keen to give your home a million dollar look for just a few pounds, as these ideas will have a fantastic impact on the look and feel of your property.