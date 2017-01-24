Ideas for people who want better-than-average shelving

If we told you shelving could be exciting, fresh and eye-catching, would you believe us? We wouldn't blame you if you didn't because, after all, how brilliant can wall shelves be?
Well, as it turns out, very! We've found a handful of really beautiful shelving styles to show you today which will have you reaching for the phone to call in a carpenter. Not only do they offer fantastic storage, they also look amazing and complement the wider aesthetic of the rooms they're in.
If you're ready to get more enthusiastic about shelving, check out some of our favourite styles…
This is taking stealthy storage to a whole new level.
We're blown away by how many shelves have been included on this beautiful stud wall, which was designed to house an inset fireplace.
On the front and at the sides, handy cubbyholes look stylish, sleek and subtle yet offer so much practicality!
Blink and you'd miss these shelves as they blend in with the rustic walls so well.
Part contemporary art installation and part wide open shelving, we love the natural wood and grey design and think they marry perfectly with the old-fashioned style of the home.
Nothing about this shelf isn't elegant, don't you agree? Matching the floor wonderfully in terms of colour and material, the way the TV shelf blends into the staircase is inspired.
Simultaneously floating and bedded into the structure of the room, this is a style we would love to copy in our home.
Don't overlook the potential those corners offer as you could be missing out on lovely bedroom storage ideas like this.
Ideal for a teen or kid's room, where there are a lot of toys and objects to keep off the floor, these shelves look funky and fun but still ready to store a serious amount of stuff.
We're always staggered by how cool staircase shelving looks and this example is no exception.
Making more of a feature of almost dead space, we love how this clever installation is shelving up to the stair treads and then wide open to keep light circulating.
Admit it, you've always secretly wanted a good excuse to incorporate a sliding library ladder into your home, haven't you?
If you fill a high wall with bookshelves, you'll have all the reasons you need to finally get that ladder. Plus, you'll also look super literary, classy and organised!
Shelves on wheels are the future! Perfect for when you want to be able to keep your interior layout more fluid, a self-contained and mobile shelving unit (such as this brilliant white one) is a fantastic idea.
All you'd need to complete the mobile experience is a little bell to make your partner wheel the television over for you!
