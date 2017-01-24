Your browser is out-of-date.

Ideas for people who want better-than-average shelving

CASA BLUE D, Valeria Sdraiati Valeria Sdraiati Modern living room
If we told you shelving could be exciting, fresh and eye-catching, would you believe us? We wouldn't blame you if you didn't because, after all, how brilliant can wall shelves be? 

Well, as it turns out, very! We've found a handful of really beautiful shelving styles to show you today which will have you reaching for the phone to call in a carpenter. Not only do they offer fantastic storage, they also look amazing and complement the wider aesthetic of the rooms they're in.

If you're ready to get more enthusiastic about shelving, check out some of our favourite styles…

1. In every space

CASA BLUE D, Valeria Sdraiati Valeria Sdraiati Modern living room
Valeria Sdraiati

Valeria Sdraiati
Valeria Sdraiati
Valeria Sdraiati

This is taking stealthy storage to a whole new level.

We're blown away by how many shelves have been included on this beautiful stud wall, which was designed to house an inset fireplace.

On the front and at the sides, handy cubbyholes look stylish, sleek and subtle yet offer so much practicality!

2. Industrial minimalism

Casa Salina , Viviana Pitrolo architetto Viviana Pitrolo architetto Rustic style living room
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto
Viviana Pitrolo architetto

Blink and you'd miss these shelves as they blend in with the rustic walls so well. 

Part contemporary art installation and part wide open shelving, we love the natural wood and grey design and think they marry perfectly with the old-fashioned style of the home. 

3. Simple and refined

casa s_f, Andrea Stortoni Architetto Andrea Stortoni Architetto Modern living room
Andrea Stortoni Architetto

Andrea Stortoni Architetto
Andrea Stortoni Architetto
Andrea Stortoni Architetto

Nothing about this shelf isn't elegant, don't you agree? Matching the floor wonderfully in terms of colour and material, the way the TV shelf blends into the staircase is inspired. 

Simultaneously floating and bedded into the structure of the room, this is a style we would love to copy in our home.

4. Into the corners

APPARTAMENTO PER UNA GIOVANE COPPIA, ROBERTA DANISI architetto ROBERTA DANISI architetto Modern living room
ROBERTA DANISI architetto

ROBERTA DANISI architetto
ROBERTA DANISI architetto
ROBERTA DANISI architetto

Don't overlook the potential those corners offer as you could be missing out on lovely bedroom storage ideas like this. 

Ideal for a teen or kid's room, where there are a lot of toys and objects to keep off the floor, these shelves look funky and fun but still ready to store a serious amount of stuff.

5. Double function

Casa BT.BM, Angeli - Brucoli Architetti Angeli - Brucoli Architetti Modern living room
Angeli—Brucoli Architetti

Angeli - Brucoli Architetti
Angeli—Brucoli Architetti
Angeli - Brucoli Architetti

We're always staggered by how cool staircase shelving looks and this example is no exception. 

Making more of a feature of almost dead space, we love how this clever installation is shelving up to the stair treads and then wide open to keep light circulating.

6. Up to the ceiling

appartamento a rimini, bilune studio bilune studio Eclectic style living room
bilune studio

bilune studio
bilune studio
bilune studio

Admit it, you've always secretly wanted a good excuse to incorporate a sliding library ladder into your home, haven't you? 

If you fill a high wall with bookshelves, you'll have all the reasons you need to finally get that ladder. Plus, you'll also look super literary, classy and organised! 

7. Easy to move

CASA G+M, GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO Minimalist living room
GRAZIANI &amp; DICEMBRINO

GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI &amp; DICEMBRINO
GRAZIANI & DICEMBRINO

Shelves on wheels are the future! Perfect for when you want to be able to keep your interior layout more fluid, a self-contained and mobile shelving unit (such as this brilliant white one) is a fantastic idea. 

All you'd need to complete the mobile experience is a little bell to make your partner wheel the television over for you!

Which of these ideas struck a chord with you?

