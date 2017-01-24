Ideas for people who want better-than-average shelving

If we told you shelving could be exciting, fresh and eye-catching, would you believe us? We wouldn't blame you if you didn't because, after all, how brilliant can wall shelves be?

Well, as it turns out, very! We've found a handful of really beautiful shelving styles to show you today which will have you reaching for the phone to call in a carpenter. Not only do they offer fantastic storage, they also look amazing and complement the wider aesthetic of the rooms they're in.

If you're ready to get more enthusiastic about shelving, check out some of our favourite styles…