How to create a beautiful garden in a small space

Do you ever take a look at beautiful patio projects and think they look amazing, but you have a far smaller space to work with? If you do, we have some terrific small garden ideas that will make more of your space!
You don't need to be a professional gardener to make your patio pop, and because we know nobody wants to break the bank with an upgrade project, we've kept all of our ideas simple, quick and cost-effective.
Take a look at our small patio improvement ideas and see which you might fancy trying.
A bright feature wall can do a lot for a tiny patio, so don't be afraid to experiment with exterior paint. Add in some natural wall materials, such as stone cladding, and the effect will be heightened next to a bright expanse of colour.
If you have a really small space, think about making grass your key feature. It'll add colour and texture and won't take a long time to lay the turf.
Alternatively, faux grass is incredibly convincing these days and requires no ongoing maintenance.
Despite their size, small patios can be fantastically useful, but don't be tempted to drown out all the space with furniture. Keep things small and simple to work proportionally, whilst still adding some lovely outdoor enjoyment.
Large, spiky and eye-catching. That's how we always think of tropical plants and they will create such an exotic look on a small patio!
A few key plants in beautiful pots are all you need.
It's fine if you prefer your plants a little more traditional or local, but make sure you choose some fabulously colourful varieties.
Pansies, hydrangeas and wisteria all work perfectly.
Simple but so effective, a log path will add an element of fun to any patio, large or small. All you need are some inch-thick rounds and your grass can suddenly be walked on and enjoyed up close!
Outdoor spaces naturally work well when curated to have a country feel to them, and we don't think anything captures the aesthetic quite like wicker chairs.
These hanging styles would be a doddle to hang and won't take up any floor space.
For a really fast and simple way to upgrade your patio, have a think about textured paint for your garden walls. Easy to apply, these clever textures give an instant rustic look that screams for you to reach out and touch them!
Box planters filled with striking plants look great on the floor, but mount them on the wall and you're suddenly scoring serious patio style points!
You'll also have nothing around your feet, which will make the space seem bigger.
Last but not least, you need to get your lighting on point for a pretty patio space.
Try sunken spotlights and wall lighting to create cosy nooks and romantic seclusion. You'll want to spend every minute of every day out on your patio if you do!
