22 cheap 'n easy ways to upgrade your home (part two)

Here we are with part two of our guide to cheap and easy home upgrades that you can do yourself. If you liked yesterday's ideas, we know you're going to be even more impressed by today's.

The key to giving your home some extra oomph is to not try too much all at once, which is why we're focusing on all those little details interior designers would notice straight away, but mere mortals like the rest of us might not. The point is that you'll know you've added some serious style!

So, for some more easy weekend project ideas, take a look at our suggestions…