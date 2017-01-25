Your browser is out-of-date.

22 cheap 'n easy ways to upgrade your home (part two)

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Front doors
Loading admin actions …

Here we are with part two of our guide to cheap and easy home upgrades that you can do yourself. If you liked yesterday's ideas, we know you're going to be even more impressed by today's.

The key to giving your home some extra oomph is to not try too much all at once, which is why we're focusing on all those little details interior designers would notice straight away, but mere mortals like the rest of us might not. The point is that you'll know you've added some serious style! 

So, for some more easy weekend project ideas, take a look at our suggestions…

12. Add storage to every room

Storage homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

Storage

homify
homify
homify

You might think that some rooms (such as a living room) don't need to be as storage heavy as others, but we think storage in every room is the way to go, especially if you choose beautiful pieces of furniture. 

Never forget that storage is better than clutter!

13. Replace bathroom hardware

Couin de Vacque JAMIE FALLA Modern bathroom
JAMIE FALLA

Couin de Vacque

JAMIE FALLA
JAMIE FALLA
JAMIE FALLA

When you first installed your bathroom, you may not have had the budget for expensive hardware, but now's the time to swap it out.

Choose amazing high-powered showers, polished taps and funky additions that make your bathroom design look like something from an exclusive health resort.

14. Swap out your cabinet doors

Oxford Town House Refurbishment Project, William Green Architects William Green Architects Classic style kitchen
William Green Architects

Oxford Town House Refurbishment Project

William Green Architects
William Green Architects
William Green Architects

We are seeing a huge surge in popularity when it comes to kitchen cupboards with integrated handles. 

Maintaining a sleek and contemporary look without bulky handles getting in the way, they are a great way to add new life to an old kitchen. As long as your cabinets are in good condition, all you need are new doors so you know that won't break the bank.

15. Install a doorbell

homify Front doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you don't have a doorbell, install one now. You don't have to have a naff musical one, a la Del Boy, but an assertive 'triiiing' will always make your home seem well considered and stylish. 

Nobody likes knocking straight on the door and first impressions are made before guests even enter,.

16. Paint an area rug to make it pop.

Chevron Rug by François Champsaur Toulemonde Bochart HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Toulemonde Bochart

Chevron Rug by François Champsaur

Toulemonde Bochart
Toulemonde Bochart
Toulemonde Bochart

If you have some cheap rugs in hallways and heavy traffic areas, don't leave them flailing in their own mediocrity. Grab some hardwearing fabric paint and give them a little something extra. 

If you want to be bang on trend, some geometric designs would work really well.

17. Paint your front door a bright colour

Historique Front Door Clayton Munroe Windows & doorsDoorknobs & accessories Iron/Steel clayton munroe,historique,lever handle,centre door knob
Clayton Munroe

Historique Front Door

Clayton Munroe
Clayton Munroe
Clayton Munroe

So simple, yet more effective than so many expensive home upgrades, painting your front door is a definite way to get your home looking and feeling like new. 

We say be bold and choose a colour that grabs attention, but don't fret if you're not a neon fan as black is one of the best colours for a front door. 

Add some new hardware as well and the neighbours will be green with envy!

18. De-rust your railings

Royal Talisman Cannock Gates Ltd Classic style garden
Cannock Gates Ltd

Royal Talisman

Cannock Gates Ltd
Cannock Gates Ltd
Cannock Gates Ltd

The weather can really take its toll on the paint finish on your charming metal railings, fencing or gate outside your home, with rust starting to appear from nowhere.

Give your metalwork a good clean with a wire brush, then add a new coat of metal paint and everything will look freshly installed!

19. Replace a tatty door mat

River Ranch Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Country style windows & doors
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

River Ranch Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Door mats are a fantastic way to minimise the mud and grime that comes into the house, but they need replacing semi-regularly in order to work properly and not look tatty.

Try to steer clear of novelty designs if you're aiming for a classy façade and focus more on a good-quality jute!

20. Add funky light switches

SEVERAL PRODUCTS, FIELD LABO FIELD LABO Living roomLighting Iron/Steel Metallic/Silver
FIELD LABO

FIELD LABO
FIELD LABO
FIELD LABO

So many people simply keep the boring old white light switches that houses are built, but you'll be shocked at some of the other options.

Vintage switches look great in a retro home, but even high street DIY stores have brushed metal varieties that look stylish!

21. Add a scuff plate to your front door

Front door K-Tribe Studió Classic style houses
K-Tribe Studió

Front door

K-Tribe Studió
K-Tribe Studió
K-Tribe Studió

If you've decided to give your front door a freshen up, don't forget a mental scuff plate at the bottom. It prevents dents and nicks and also makes the whole door look far more elegant.

22. Re-paint an existing hallway table

Dunadry House, slemish design studio architects slemish design studio architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
slemish design studio architects

Dunadry House

slemish design studio architects
slemish design studio architects
slemish design studio architects

If you have some furniture in your hallway that's seen better days, grab some paint and enjoy a good upcycling session. 

Chalk paint is still really popular (especially for creating a heritage look) and we can't deny that a bold colour injection lifts a space like nothing else!

If you missed part one of this guide, take a look at it here: 22 cheap 'n easy ways to upgrade your home (part one).

Which of these ideas will you try in your home?

