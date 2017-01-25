22 cheap 'n easy ways to upgrade your home (part two)

Here we are with part two of our guide to cheap and easy home upgrades that you can do yourself. If you liked yesterday's ideas, we know you're going to be even more impressed by today's.
The key to giving your home some extra oomph is to not try too much all at once, which is why we're focusing on all those little details interior designers would notice straight away, but mere mortals like the rest of us might not. The point is that you'll know you've added some serious style!
So, for some more easy weekend project ideas, take a look at our suggestions…
You might think that some rooms (such as a living room) don't need to be as storage heavy as others, but we think storage in every room is the way to go, especially if you choose beautiful pieces of furniture.
Never forget that storage is better than clutter!
When you first installed your bathroom, you may not have had the budget for expensive hardware, but now's the time to swap it out.
Choose amazing high-powered showers, polished taps and funky additions that make your bathroom design look like something from an exclusive health resort.
We are seeing a huge surge in popularity when it comes to kitchen cupboards with integrated handles.
Maintaining a sleek and contemporary look without bulky handles getting in the way, they are a great way to add new life to an old kitchen. As long as your cabinets are in good condition, all you need are new doors so you know that won't break the bank.
If you don't have a doorbell, install one now. You don't have to have a naff musical one, a la Del Boy, but an assertive 'triiiing' will always make your home seem well considered and stylish.
Nobody likes knocking straight on the door and first impressions are made before guests even enter,.
If you have some cheap rugs in hallways and heavy traffic areas, don't leave them flailing in their own mediocrity. Grab some hardwearing fabric paint and give them a little something extra.
If you want to be bang on trend, some geometric designs would work really well.
So simple, yet more effective than so many expensive home upgrades, painting your front door is a definite way to get your home looking and feeling like new.
We say be bold and choose a colour that grabs attention, but don't fret if you're not a neon fan as black is one of the best colours for a front door.
Add some new hardware as well and the neighbours will be green with envy!
The weather can really take its toll on the paint finish on your charming metal railings, fencing or gate outside your home, with rust starting to appear from nowhere.
Give your metalwork a good clean with a wire brush, then add a new coat of metal paint and everything will look freshly installed!
Door mats are a fantastic way to minimise the mud and grime that comes into the house, but they need replacing semi-regularly in order to work properly and not look tatty.
Try to steer clear of novelty designs if you're aiming for a classy façade and focus more on a good-quality jute!
So many people simply keep the boring old white light switches that houses are built, but you'll be shocked at some of the other options.
Vintage switches look great in a retro home, but even high street DIY stores have brushed metal varieties that look stylish!
If you've decided to give your front door a freshen up, don't forget a mental scuff plate at the bottom. It prevents dents and nicks and also makes the whole door look far more elegant.
If you have some furniture in your hallway that's seen better days, grab some paint and enjoy a good upcycling session.
Chalk paint is still really popular (especially for creating a heritage look) and we can't deny that a bold colour injection lifts a space like nothing else!
If you missed part one of this guide, take a look at it here: 22 cheap 'n easy ways to upgrade your home (part one).