7 open wardrobes you could easily build in your home

Let's all enjoy a moment of total honesty and say that when it comes to wardrobes, bigger is better, right?

We all have more clothes than we think and (even if it's secretly) we all know there's nothing nicer than having them properly hung, folded and sorted. So it makes sense that a spacious wardrobe should be a key part of every home and today we're going to show you exactly how you can welcome one into yours.

All you're going to need is some carpentry skills (or a carpenter) and a small spare room, because who wants to drown out their entire bedroom?

If you can get these things ready, let's see what you could build!