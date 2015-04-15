Anyone who has gone through the process of building a new home will quickly tell you: a strong relationship between client and architect is one of the most important factors in making the build process a smooth one. Watching your ideas come to life, whilst developing a house that is original, functional and most of all, exciting to live in, is what makes a newly built home so great.
One such home is the 007 House, a newly
built home in Holywood, in Northern Ireland. Yes that's right—there
is another Hollywood in the world; this time only with one
L. A
project of BGA Architects, the design concept was to create something
of an eye, looking out over the beautiful countryside location, a concept that made perfect sense to the site. At night,
the glistening home looks like something of a “golden eye”, a famous James Bond film from the 90s, hence the 007 name.
Just north of Belfast is Holywood, where you will find the 007 House. A fitting location given the home bears the same name as a series of blockbusters with over 20 films. The house has been conceived with the view at the forefront of its design, both conceptually and physically. The home is offered beautiful views of the loch below, and the greenery of its surrounds. The “eye” of the home is built of timber, in response to the context of the site, with large glazing allowing occupants to see all the way into the horizon.
Given the pleasant glow that emulates from the “golden eye”, at night we get a better understanding of why the home has been dubbed the 007 House. Almost acting as a beacon, the house on top of the hill shines bright for everyone to see.
Move inside and we find ourselves in a home that is spacious, airy, bright, and more than welcoming. Rather than have two separate levels in the eye, the designers chose to use the space a little differently, with a loft installed to keep light and a feeling of openness ever present. Connecting the loft to the rest of the home is this bespoke staircase; a central feature of the home that serves a visual purpose as much as a functional one. It's transparent glass balustrades give the impression the staircase is effortlessly floating in the middle of the room.
Below the loft is a lounge area; a space kept cosy and intimate due to its location under the loft floor. The simple and clean look of the white walls and polished timber floorboards is dressed up by an eclectic style interior. Bright reds, oranges, yellows and greens give the home a charm of its own.
Here we can view the upper level from a different angle, and can see just how much room there is on the loft, giving an indication of just how high these ceilings are. Due to the height, lighting for the lower level is distributed from LED lights that are suspended from beams installed for this sole purpose. An otherwise clean, all-white kitchen provides a further touch of freshness with small green decorative touches.
From the rear, we now get a better understanding of the view the owners wanted to take full advantage of, and consequently, what they have used as the focal point of the new design.
