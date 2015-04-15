Anyone who has gone through the process of building a new home will quickly tell you: a strong relationship between client and architect is one of the most important factors in making the build process a smooth one. Watching your ideas come to life, whilst developing a house that is original, functional and most of all, exciting to live in, is what makes a newly built home so great.

One such home is the 007 House, a newly built home in Holywood, in Northern Ireland. Yes that's right—there is another Hollywood in the world; this time only with one L . A project of BGA Architects, the design concept was to create something of an eye, looking out over the beautiful countryside location, a concept that made perfect sense to the site. At night, the glistening home looks like something of a “golden eye”, a famous James Bond film from the 90s, hence the 007 name.