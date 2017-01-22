When hearing the words ‘family home’, most people tend to think of more traditional properties and homes with old-school architecture and great big gardens to entertain the next generation. Although the phrase does tend to conjure up some warm sentiment, not many will associate cool and ultra-contemporary structures with the term.
However, that does not mean that a super modern abode with flashy materials and sleek lines can’t play the part of a trusty and loving family home – in fact, most family homes of today flaunt a much more contemporary look than those dressed up in classic layouts and more traditional architectural styles.
Case in point: this lovely structure we're about to view right now…
We kick off our tour at the front of the house where a shiny variety of outdoor lighting bouncing around to light up the numerous textures and materials of the façade. But even though these are most impressive and we also have a firm admiration for the expertly crafted garden, it's that fantastic balcony atop the garage that gets all our votes of approval.
The potential that that vast space brings to such a house is just remarkable, with everything from morning tea to evening wine suddenly becoming much more enjoyable in that lovely setting.
We’ve entered this super modern house and first up on our interior list is the living room, where bright white hues dominate the colour palette, but also manage to dabble ever so slightly in warmer and earthy hues.
Thanks to sizable windows, the living area becomes much more illuminating and welcoming.
And what would a family home be without some potted plants and a roaring fire in a fireplace? It’s the little things that count, after all.
Next up on our tour is the semi open-plan kitchen and dining space, where light continues to dazzle both the interior environment and us.
The same slightly monochrome look we saw in the living room gets repeated in the kitchen, most notably with that contemporary breakfast bar clad in dark timber that offsets so deliciously with the sleek white cabinetry.
The other side of the dividing glass pane sees a modest dining table with snow-white chairs that are sure to contribute to each and every family meal – on a visual level, at least.
Let’s see what else this beauty has to offer!
This bathroom looks more like it belongs in a five-star hotel than a modern family home. On the other hand, who’s to say that the contemporary family of today can’t enjoy a bit of interior luxury? Certainly not us!
This bathroom benefits hugely from the floor-to-ceiling mirror that instantly doubles up the visual space while simultaneously reflecting all light to help create a brighter atmosphere.
And we thought the front exterior side was visually pleasing! Here in the back yard we find ample outdoor space with a large lawn area and sun loungers—the perfect spot for the parents to unwind while keeping an eye on the little ones (who will no doubt be splashing around in the pool or spending their energy running around the vast garden).
And just look up ever so lightly to admire another little balcony beautifully adorned with hanging plants; a second, equally perfect spot to have a seat and admire this amazing property.
