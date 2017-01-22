When hearing the words ‘family home’, most people tend to think of more traditional properties and homes with old-school architecture and great big gardens to entertain the next generation. Although the phrase does tend to conjure up some warm sentiment, not many will associate cool and ultra-contemporary structures with the term.

However, that does not mean that a super modern abode with flashy materials and sleek lines can’t play the part of a trusty and loving family home – in fact, most family homes of today flaunt a much more contemporary look than those dressed up in classic layouts and more traditional architectural styles.

Case in point: this lovely structure we're about to view right now…