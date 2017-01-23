145 m² family home for under £70k (plans included)

When we dream of single-family homes, whether it’s a fifth-floor flat or an abode located in the middle of a peaceful suburban neighbourhood, there are certain characteristics that are non-negotiable. These might be elements like a big dining table to encourage family bonding, a spacious kitchen where everyone can participate in cooking and baking, or even something as simple as a giant and plush sofa in front of the television that will allow everyone a prime seat on film night.

Of course what makes a structure into a family home doesn’t have to be about physical items; it can also be the ambience and the vibe that goes on in the house which can determine whether it’s suitable for a close-knit and jolly family.

Scroll on and take in the visuals of this modern structure on today’s homify 360°—and decide for yourself if it will be the perfect home for your family.