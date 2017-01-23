145 m² family home for under £70k (plans included)

When we dream of single-family homes, whether it’s a fifth-floor flat or an abode located in the middle of a peaceful suburban neighbourhood, there are certain characteristics that are non-negotiable. These might be elements like a big dining table to encourage family bonding, a spacious kitchen where everyone can participate in cooking and baking, or even something as simple as a giant and plush sofa in front of the television that will allow everyone a prime seat on film night.
Of course what makes a structure into a family home doesn’t have to be about physical items; it can also be the ambience and the vibe that goes on in the house which can determine whether it’s suitable for a close-knit and jolly family.
Scroll on and take in the visuals of this modern structure on today’s homify 360°—and decide for yourself if it will be the perfect home for your family.
We start with the side façade; a mingling of stone and wood that is adorned in a light neutral colour palette. Despite various elements reminding us of classic-style architecture (such as the high-pitched, open-gable roof), the linear design and combination of materials do flaunt the modern style most elegantly.
Notice how stone is decked out on select surfaces in the front, coating up the pillar and area surrounding the main entrance—a very welcome touch of detail.
For the back garden, the designers and architects went with a clean and serene approach for both the house and garden. Neutral tones continue to control the colour palette, with eye-catching textures such as warm timber inserted here and there for some visual pleasure.
The garden looks immaculately maintained, with fresh-cut grass and aesthetically pleasing plants wherever we look, yet not too much as to resort in an overgrown look.
And what would a relaxing back garden be without a swimming pool, a tiled flooring surface with modern loungers, and a terrace complete with an exterior dining set?
The majority of modern homes flaunt open-plan layouts, and this one is certainly no exception. Here we can see how the kitchen, dining room and living room are all visually connected, with the only elements dividing them up being a few feet of space and varying neutral hues.
The absence of physical room dividers, like walls, encourages interaction between inhabitants, especially when a cosy element like a fireplace is added into the picture.
Wood is clearly one of the main elements used in this house’s design. And we are most delighted to see this trusty material make a comeback in the kitchen, coating up not only the cabinetry, but also the dining table.
Even though the kitchen is situated in a corner, it is lit up generously thanks to ample lighting fixtures, ensuring brightly lit spaces for every single culinary activity.
An architectural plan allows us to see which rooms are located on the upper-floor, and also how they relate to one another in terms of layout.
Four bedrooms in total have been designed for the top-floor, as well as one bathroom. And adequate space has been ensured for each one, conjuring up perfect legroom for items such as desks and dressers.
One of the rooms has been decked out with (yes, you guessed it) a wooden floor and snow-white surfaces for the walls and ceilings. Ultra-modern side tables and open shelves inject a strong contemporary vibe into the room, combining most beautifully with the purples and lilacs of the bed’s linen and furniture which soften up the space ever so slightly.
Perfect for a child? How about deeming the entire house as perfect for a small family? You be the judge of that.
