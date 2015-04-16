A dream house in the woods

Parts of the coastline of Suffolk lies within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, or AONB. These are areas of countryside in England, Wales or Northern Ireland that have been designated for conservation due to their significant landscape value. Building on one of these sensitive sites requires consideration for the natural environment, and taking full advantage of their beauty. After the existing home of this 2.5ha property burnt down 8 years ago, Strom Architects have now been commissioned to build this new country home with a design that drew inspiration from the 'long' cottages found in the local area. By using an elongated design that makes full use of the available space, the occupants are offered a feeling of seclusion and privacy, in a home that lets them relax, regenerate and be creative.