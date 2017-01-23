Turning this bombsite into a lovely modern kitchen

As the heart of the home, the kitchen needs to do much more than look pretty. It has to provide adequate space for cooking and working (and, if possible, a bit of socialising as well); it needs to have ample storage possibilities, unless the cluttered look is something you think is in style (hint: it's not); and it also needs to flaunt a certain ambience that is welcoming and stylish, regardless of the chosen design style you opt for (modern, rustic, industrial, doesn’t matter).
So, come join us now as we take a sneak peek at an outdated kitchen that was none of the qualities listed above – that is, until a professional design team seized control of this seemingly hopeless situation…
No, it’s not the apocalypse, just merely an extremely neglected kitchen space.
No wall trimmings or tiles, no cabinetry to speak of, and we would bet good money that that stove was not in a working condition (at least not a safe one).
Taking a few steps back, we see some more features to add to our “oh no” list: very bad flooring, hideous window treatment, no warm glow or inviting ambience – perhaps it escaped through that open door once the style in this space went south…
But enough with the negativity, this is a makeover after all! Let’s continue.
Finally we can breathe again, thanks to the new cabinetry. Flaunting a sleek and shiny look, these new kitchen cabinets add a beautiful monochrome palette into the room via their snow-white surfaces and daringly dark countertops.
And praise the designers, for they have managed to splash a new coat of paint (a very serene hue of cream) on those walls!
More fitted kitchen cabinets for storage, more countertops for working… now it’s beginning to look more and more like a kitchen, don’t you agree?
A much more modern stove (complete with shiny extractor hood) can be noticed on the left. And those two empty spaces underneath the dark countertop show so much potential. What will be installed there? A washing machine and dryer? Perhaps a dishwasher and rubbish compactor?
Do yourself a favour and compare this image with our second one – a total transformation!
Granted, this kitchen makeover is not 100% completed yet (the flooring is still awaiting a new material, the door frame on the left needs some TLC, modern window treatment is on the way, etc.), but we can definitely pat the designers in charge here on the back for a job well underway!
