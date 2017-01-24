Home extension- cut-cost ideas

The wonder of a home extension goes so much deeper than simply adding space to a home; it’s about adding potential and beauty and about the positive changes it means to your household. After all, there is nothing like some extra space (an extra bathroom or guest bedroom, or a bigger kitchen and dining room, etc.) to freshen up your perspective on your house, is there?

But like everything else in life, that new extension comes with a price tag – and if you’re not careful, it could be a painful one.

We here at homify want you to have enough left over to spend on pretty interior touches after the physical extension has been completed. So, to ensure your budget doesn’t get ripped to shreds, read on to find out how you can save money with your extension project.