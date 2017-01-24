​This lucky family home got a fantastic £300k extension

Today on homify 360°, we delve into a four-storey, prime-residential property which underwent an extensive refurbishment and also got treated to a rear extension.

It all started when the homeowners approached William Green Architects, requesting a more contemporary, family-friendly living space that would also increase the sizes of their bedrooms while providing improved bathroom facilities. A larger and modern kitchen/dining space was also needed, one that would integrate with the rear garden whilst maintaining the visual links to the front of the property.

The end result? Well, read on to find out…