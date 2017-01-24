​This lucky family home got a fantastic £300k extension

Today on homify 360°, we delve into a four-storey, prime-residential property which underwent an extensive refurbishment and also got treated to a rear extension.
It all started when the homeowners approached William Green Architects, requesting a more contemporary, family-friendly living space that would also increase the sizes of their bedrooms while providing improved bathroom facilities. A larger and modern kitchen/dining space was also needed, one that would integrate with the rear garden whilst maintaining the visual links to the front of the property.
The end result? Well, read on to find out…
A three-storey extension was proposed, an extensive home renovation project that would utilise both the side- and rear space whilst maintaining access. The new extension at the back, which replaced the existing conservatory, is largely hidden from the street, meaning it makes no impact on the house’s front façade and maintains the current streetscape.
This new addition, which is made from glass and natural materials (such as larch cladding), breaks the monotony of the existing house’s brickwork whilst defining the new build from the old structure.
Here we get a prime view of how the property extends outwards over an additional two floors, allowing for ample bedroom- and bathroom accommodation whilst remaining contextually in keeping with the existing home.
Need a professional touch in your kitchen (or bathroom or garden… )? Check out our range of experts here on homify.
The new entrance at the back is now opened up through the extensive use of glass, providing an abundance of natural light to filter inside as well as prime views of the garden. The side extension connects to this and re-configures the ground-floor, resulting in a more natural flow to the property.
This enables the kitchen (seen above) to maintain a central position within the house. As we can see, a separate dining space has also been included next to the kitchen, which doubles up fantastically as a working space.
Whites and light neutrals were the key factors in conjuring up the colour palette for the new kitchen. A dusty toned hue takes control of the new wooden floor, while whites reign supreme in everything from the island stools to the ceiling.
And what would a new kitchen be without some smart appliances? Notice the stainless steel add-on in the back, which undoubtedly produces many mouth-watering meals in this exquisite new space.
Before we depart, we thought we’d take one last look at how the new extension integrates with the back garden.
Glass bi-fold doors do a remarkable job of combining the interiors with the exterior spaces, and play magnificently along with the new contemporary vibe that is flaunted just about everywhere.
Speaking of modern beauty, see how: This old home undergoes an incredible transformation!