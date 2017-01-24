​This old home needed help (thankfully, it arrived)

Here on homify we just love a good old makeover, whether it’s tiny spruce-ups like painting a wall here and laying a plush rug down there, or a more heads-on home renovation that involves the ripping-up of old fixtures and tearing out walls that cause nothing but clutter and darkness.

Today’s ‘before and after’ piece is definitely of the latter, which saw a modest family apartment undergo a most miraculous transformation. And we use the word ‘miraculous’ because once you see what the old spaces used to look like (we’re talking 70s’ style wallpaper, cramped hallways, and a toilet and sink coated in seashell pink – ugh!), you will definitely agree that the new spaces are either because of divine intervention, or just some really clever and creative professionals.

But here on homify, we are all about the beauty; thus, scroll on and see the stylish new end results…