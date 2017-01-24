​This old home needed help (thankfully, it arrived)

Here on homify we just love a good old makeover, whether it’s tiny spruce-ups like painting a wall here and laying a plush rug down there, or a more heads-on home renovation that involves the ripping-up of old fixtures and tearing out walls that cause nothing but clutter and darkness.
Today’s ‘before and after’ piece is definitely of the latter, which saw a modest family apartment undergo a most miraculous transformation. And we use the word ‘miraculous’ because once you see what the old spaces used to look like (we’re talking 70s’ style wallpaper, cramped hallways, and a toilet and sink coated in seashell pink – ugh!), you will definitely agree that the new spaces are either because of divine intervention, or just some really clever and creative professionals.
But here on homify, we are all about the beauty; thus, scroll on and see the stylish new end results…
Not really a space that makes one feel very welcome, is it?
Granted, there wasn’t much legroom to work with, but walking into a dark and dingy hallway such as this will certainly not excite anybody about coming home.
Much better! Wood continues to be the main material here (even going so far as to cover the new flooring) and has even done a complete switch-up with the front door, opting for a more modern look.
But the best change here is undoubtedly the illumination – an old closet was transformed into a niche-like shape with a lighting fixture. Now this is how you welcome somebody!
Anybody else feel as though this kitchen remained stuck in the past? Perhaps the 70s or so?
Those wooden panelled surfaces and classic-style stools are definitely not what one would consider ‘modern’, which is why the kitchen didn’t escape this makeover project unscathed.
Time for a much more elegant kitchen/dining space. Hardwood floors present a dark and elegant look for the area, joined up by sleek new furniture and décor pieces (circular wall mirror, we’re talking about you!).
And we just love how the peninsula has been removed so these homeowners could enjoy a more open kitchen.
The kitchen and dining room, as it turns out, was part of an open-plan design, with a separate corner being zoned off for the living room. Well, this image doesn’t show much ‘living’ going on, does it?
We are so over those tired-looking floor tiles. And that window treatment? Just… no!
Thanks to the demolition of both the kitchen peninsula and a hallway wall, much more light and openness is now enjoyed in this open-plan layout. But this change only forms a small portion of the overall elegance that is now enjoyed here.
Would you just look at the sleek and shiny ambience of the new furniture (and décor and colours and textures… )? A comfy looking sofa, a credenza and a wall-mounted television now stylish announce the presence of the living room. And we just love how vertical fabric blinds now add a soft touch to the space.
Designers – so far, so great!
Small, an impractical layout, outdated fixtures, and wallpaper that will induce seasickness in just about anyone. A great, big “no” from us!
Out with the outdated tub, and in with the much more modern shower, which thought it a great idea to bring some glossy and detailed mosaic tiles (in a soft lilac hue) along with it.
It is clear that the lighting was also updated, as the entire bathroom is now brightly illuminated to ensure a sleek and welcoming look.
A modern makeover par excellence!
