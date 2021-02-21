​How can I plan and cost my single-storey extension?

Improving the functionality and style (not to mention visual appeal) of one’s home can take many forms. It can be as simple and quick as repainting a wall or adding a few potted plants to the porch, or it can be a project that involves much more time and costs like adding a single-storey extension.

The latter option is a perfect way to create extra legroom in a home while also transforming your living spaces to better suit your lifestyle. But obviously a project of such magnitude needs to go hand in hand with some decent planning, especially considering it might cost a pretty penny.

So, before you set out to buy new furniture for that extra bedroom (or kitchen or bathroom or living room) you’re planning, let’s take a detailed look at the cost factor of your single-storey extension.