Devon's best new family home

How about we change the location of today’s homify 360° discovery to something more open – say, a country setting with fresh air, a vast garden and lawn, as well as dense trees that neatly and beautifully frame the structure we’re viewing?

We have just the perfect setting in mind: a family home that, although it’s built in the modern style, presents numerous touches that remind us of a country cottage. The fact that it’s surrounded by an open lawn and lush forest-like landscape just adds to the fresh ambience.

Courtesy of Trewin Design Architects, this striking abode in its picturesque setting reminds us of getaway weekends where we break away from the city’s hustle and bustle to retreat (in style) to a place that’s bent on lowering stress and upping relaxation levels.

Let’s take a look!