Devon's best new family home

How about we change the location of today’s homify 360° discovery to something more open – say, a country setting with fresh air, a vast garden and lawn, as well as dense trees that neatly and beautifully frame the structure we’re viewing?
We have just the perfect setting in mind: a family home that, although it’s built in the modern style, presents numerous touches that remind us of a country cottage. The fact that it’s surrounded by an open lawn and lush forest-like landscape just adds to the fresh ambience.
Courtesy of Trewin Design Architects, this striking abode in its picturesque setting reminds us of getaway weekends where we break away from the city’s hustle and bustle to retreat (in style) to a place that’s bent on lowering stress and upping relaxation levels.
Let’s take a look!
What did we say? Modern home design with country touches scattered all over, especially the richness of the timber panels that adorn select surfaces of the façade.
A fantastic open terrace has also been included on the ground-floor—the perfect space for relaxing with nothing but a lush landscape and nature’s sound effects for company.
A firm amount of glass ensures a very light-filled entrance, with sunlight beaming through the windows and glass-clad door to charmingly bounce around the lightly toned surfaces; hence the choice in the grey floor tiles and crisp-white walls.
Some colourful touches join the scene in the form of décor pieces and wall art.
Ready to proceed further inside? Us too!
This living room might be cosy and modest, yet nobody can deny the commitment to modern style that’s flaunted everywhere. Contemporary sofas in black leather; sleek and shiny metal surfaces that show up in both the seating and the fireplace; crystal-clear glass panes that welcome in hectares of forest views; a glass-clad coffee table; and unique contemporary wall art that remind us of what century we’re in.
Add to this the dusty hues of the wooden floors and a fireplace against the one wall, and we have found the perfect setting where we can spend the entire weekend.
An open-plan layout keeps both the dining area and kitchen within close quarters of each other, ensuring a very social ambience between cook(s) and diner(s).
And since the floorboards already inject a strong sense of pattern and texture into the interiors, it was wisely decided to design the kitchen cabinetry with a more clean and subtle look; hence, the monochrome colour palette and simple straight lines.
Seeing as the house is located on a slope, the interiors present multiple floor levels that are joined by charming little staircases as shown here.
But of course a house in such an exceptional setting needs to have a firm grasp on those landscape views; thus, windows and/or skylights can be glimpsed around every corner!
Even though we broke away to the country for the weekend, we don’t need to “rough it” too much.
That’s why select details (such as the bathroom fittings and tiles) remind us of these homeowners’ (and interior designers’) commitment to the modern style.
Last but certainly not least: the sun-lit balcony on the top-floor where we can admire that dense forest in style—and comfort, of course.
A café-style table, complete with camping-like chairs, are ready and waiting to dish up comfy seats and a level surface for the drinks and snacks. And if an unexpected drizzle makes its appearance, it’s simply a matter of sliding the glass door shut and getting all toasty in front of the fireplace.
What a paradise setting for a most relaxing weekend/lifestyle!
