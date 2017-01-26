8 entrance ideas you can copy in your own home

We love a good home entrance but it's easy to get caught up with refurbishing other parts of the home that these fabulous hallways can be something of an afterthought.
We want to encourage you to think of your entrance the way that professional interior designers do; namely, as a whole other room that needs brilliant décor and a cohesive scheme. With this in mind, we found eight stunning home entrances that will inspire you to think about adding some extra pizzazz to your own but, just in case you need extra convincing, never forget that your home's entrance is what sets the tone for the rest of the house.
First-time visitors will make their judgements as soon as they step through the front door, so take a look at these fantastic spaces and see which fire up your imagination!
The simplicity of this scheme makes us think of 5-star hotels and that's no bad thing.
Plain walls, a glossy floor and simple furnishing allows the area to feel big and airy and, by adding in a large mirror, the perceived space seems twice the size of the actual hallway.
That ceiling lighting is also incredible!
While we aren't adverse to some bright colour in a home entrance, if you've sought to use neutrals everywhere else, you should follow suit here too.
The balance and harmony of this hallway is magnificent and all it's taken to raise the profile of the space is some statement lighting and a simple side table.
Tiled hallways seem to be a little rarer than they once were, with traditional homes still favouring them most.
We think they look so pretty and impactful that it would be a shame to let this trend die out, especially when you consider the practical element. Tiles are far easier to clean than carpet and, as a heavy traffic area in your home, they make absolute sense in your entrance.
Everyone finds that home entrances get cluttered up with outdoor clothing and shoes, but you can easily transform a pocket of dead space into something terrifically useful.
We love this pull-out hallway storage system, which offers plenty of space for all your things but sneakily hides them away when you don't want everything on show!
Home entrances can be quite dark areas because, apart from the front door, very little in the way of glass is usually present.
You can tackle this issue by making sure you have plenty of bright lighting, which is a great opportunity for selecting some eye-catching fixtures.
For those of you lucky enough to have a grand home, your entrance should absolutely be a reflection of that.
For example, why take the time to create an opulent, luxurious living room if you're not going to draw the same colours and materials through to your hallway?
This example really captures the high-end aesthetic!
Black and white will always be a classic and elegant combination, so where better to try your hand at a little monochrome styling than in your entrance?
We always think a black front door looks exquisite, so paint the back side of it too and contrast with dazzling white walls for a suitably stunning look.
