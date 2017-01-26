32 window designs to make your house look fantastic

If eyes are the windows to the soul, windows must be a key part of any home. Today, we're going to show you 32 different styles that absolutely transformed the look and feel of the homes they were installed in.

Ask any window fitter and they'll tell you how important it is to choose the right style of glazing for your home. Not just in an aesthetic way, but also in terms of energy-efficiency, so we found a myriad of different window types that perfectly satisfy those two considerations.

So, if you've been thinking about changing your windows, take a look at what you can choose from and see which could set your home's façade off to perfection!