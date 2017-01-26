Your browser is out-of-date.

32 window designs to make your house look fantastic

Decoración con plantas en interiores y exteriores , Ranka Follaje Sintético
If eyes are the windows to the soul, windows must be a key part of any home. Today, we're going to show you 32 different styles that absolutely transformed the look and feel of the homes they were installed in. 

Ask any window fitter and they'll tell you how important it is to choose the right style of glazing for your home. Not just in an aesthetic way, but also in terms of energy-efficiency, so we found a myriad of different window types that perfectly satisfy those two considerations. 

So, if you've been thinking about changing your windows, take a look at what you can choose from and see which could set your home's façade off to perfection!

1. Aluminium on the outside and white inside

Interiores en Madera exterior Aluminio, Multivi
Multivi

Multivi
Multivi
Multivi

Makes these windows the perfect combination of modern and pretty.

2. Tempered glass panels with frosting effect

homify Classic style windows & doors Aluminium/Zinc Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

Are ideal for bathroom privacy.

3. Concrete window surround

CASA UVIÑA, Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño
Excelencia en Diseño

Adds a great pop of colour and contributes to the rustic look.

4. Dark wooden frames

homify Classic style windows & doors Aluminium/Zinc Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

Look amazing next to pale external render.

5. Super wide windows

homify Rustic style bedroom Aluminium/Zinc Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

Allow you to draw as much light as possible into your home.

6. Low-level sliding windows

homify Classic style kitchen Aluminium/Zinc Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

Fantastic for kitchens that need good ventilation.

7. Full-height styles

homify Classic style windows & doors Aluminium/Zinc White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Make for fantastic patio door alternatives.

8. Almost industrial in style

homify Classic style windows & doors Aluminium/Zinc Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

The grey metal framework here is a fabulously modern touch.

homify Classic style windows & doors Aluminium/Zinc Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

These windows even open fully and blur the line between indoors and out.

9. Grey frame

Real de Palmas 01 , ECNarquitectura
ECNarquitectura

ECNarquitectura
ECNarquitectura
ECNarquitectura

The unusual grey frame here makes the window more of a feature.

10. A full-width glazing installation

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Really opens up the house!

11. Have more windows than walls

homify Classic style living room Bamboo
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you want a lot of natural light.

12. Simple bottom-opening styles

homify Classic style windows & doors Aluminium/Zinc Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

Are great for older properties.

13. A medley of shapes and sizes

homify Classic style houses Aluminium/Zinc Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

Makes for an engaging façade.

14. Corner glazing

homify Classic style windows & doors Aluminium/Zinc Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

Hugely modern and unusual, this corner glazing (with just one opening panel) looks incredible.

15. Square black windows

homify Modern houses White
homify

homify
homify
homify

Perfectly proportional, these black square windows are even better with integrated shades.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Look how stylish they are when closed.

16. Simple aluminium frames

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Make these large glazing panels pop.

17. Leaded windows

Decoración con plantas en interiores y exteriores , Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético

Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético
Ranka Follaje Sintético

Add a touch of heritage to any home, old or new.

18. Size matters

homify Modern houses White
homify

homify
homify
homify

The size of these windows is phenomenal and the simple design works with the wider architecture.

19. Traditional wooden frames

homify Classic style living room Aluminium/Zinc Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wooden frames, with a modern sliding mechanism, is the best of every design style.

20. Wood panelling

Casa 56, Workshop, diseño y construcción
Workshop, diseño y construcción

Workshop, diseño y construcción
Workshop, diseño y construcción
Workshop, diseño y construcción

Gives this window such a pretty, heritage feel.

21. Wooden sliding windows

homify Modern windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Tonally matched to the stone façade, these wooden sliding windows are so well camouflaged.

22. Who needs square edges?

homify Mediterranean style windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

When you can have arched windows!

23. White panelled windows

homify Mediterranean style windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Perfectly combine modern practicality with traditional styling.

24. Arches and panels

homify Mediterranean style windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Make these windows beautifully unusual.

25. Super slim, tall windows

Conjunto Zen House, La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas
La Maquiladora / taller de ideas

And a striking corner installation marry with this modern build.

26. Renovation inspiration

Ventanas en Madera, Multivi
Multivi

Multivi
Multivi
Multivi

We love that the original window sizes and shapes were kept and bolstered with dark wood frames.

27. Deep inset windows

VWA, VILLAR WATTY ARQUITECTOS
VILLAR WATTY ARQUITECTOS

VILLAR WATTY ARQUITECTOS
VILLAR WATTY ARQUITECTOS
VILLAR WATTY ARQUITECTOS

Are amazing and really suit dramatic façades.

28. Huge stained wood frames

Residencial , Multivi
Multivi

Multivi
Multivi
Multivi

The perfect contrast to white render, huge stained wood frames look fabulous.

29. Rustic homes

Estilo Rustico , Multivi
Multivi

Multivi
Multivi
Multivi

Never fail to make traditional wood panelled windows look amazing.

Estilo Rustico , Multivi
Multivi

Multivi
Multivi
Multivi

The tilting opening mechanism adds a lot of charm.

30. Large black frames

Diseños Elevables, Multivi
Multivi

Multivi
Multivi
Multivi

Look so modern and striking!

Diseños Elevables, Multivi
Multivi

Multivi
Multivi
Multivi

But on the inside, warm wood complements the interior design.

31. Frosted glass

Valle Imperial 212, 2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura

2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura
2M Arquitectura

Isn't only for bathrooms!

32. Natural wood casements

Casa vacacional en Los Cabos, Multivi
Multivi

Multivi
Multivi
Multivi

Are the only real choice for a rustic beach home.

For more window inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 24 gorgeous window ideas you'll love looking through.

​"How do I accurately cost out my kitchen extension?"
Which windows did you most enjoy looking through?

